.NET Developer

Mar 22, 2022

What will you do?

You will be working in an agile environment, alongside a dynamic and multi-skilled team to deliver sound technical solutions based on the needs of the business and users, across the web and mobile space.

What should you have?

  • Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, IT or Informatics preferred
  • 5+ years development experience working with ASP.NET and C#
  • 2+ years development experience working with .NET Core
  • Good understanding of architectural practices
  • CI/CD (Azure DevOps preferred)
  • Experience with source control (Git)
  • Solid experience working with
  • RESTful API development.
  • Advanced JavaScript language features.
  • Typescript
  • Client-side understanding of HTML, CSS and SASS.
  • MS SQL Server

Beneficial Skills:

You will be exposed to these in our environment, so it would be great if you had prior experience, but it’s not a problem if you don’t.

  • Scalable web sites with high traffic load
  • Azure Services
  • Caching strategies – via CDN
  • Edge Computing
  • Redis
  • Elastic search

Benefits:

  • Flexible working hours – core hours: 9am-3pm.
  • We welcome remote working.
  • Our department wide tech stack is diverse and includes: Android, iOS, React native, .NET Core, Redis, ElasticSearch, SQL Server. We are 100% cloud based hosted in Azure.
  • Plenty of opportunities to learn and grow.
  • We are part of the Naspers group, which provides us with access to various technical training including free access to Udemy and similar platforms, as well as nanodegrees.
  • Free access to Microsoft certification training.
  • Opportunities for further study and skills development.
  • Opportunities to attend relevant tech events and expos (Covid restrictions apply).
  • Optional medical aid and flexible retirement funding.

