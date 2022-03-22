.NET Developer

WORK FROM HOME

What will you do?

You will be working in an agile environment, alongside a dynamic and multi-skilled team to deliver sound technical solutions based on the needs of the business and users, across the web and mobile space.

What should you have?

Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, IT or Informatics preferred

5+ years development experience working with ASP.NET and C#

2+ years development experience working with .NET Core

Good understanding of architectural practices

CI/CD (Azure DevOps preferred)

Experience with source control (Git)

Solid experience working with

RESTful API development.

Advanced JavaScript language features.

Typescript

Client-side understanding of HTML, CSS and SASS.

MS SQL Server

Beneficial Skills:

You will be exposed to these in our environment, so it would be great if you had prior experience, but it’s not a problem if you don’t.

Scalable web sites with high traffic load

Azure Services

Caching strategies – via CDN

Edge Computing

Redis

Elastic search

Benefits:

Flexible working hours – core hours: 9am-3pm.

We welcome remote working.

Our department wide tech stack is diverse and includes: Android, iOS, React native, .NET Core, Redis, ElasticSearch, SQL Server. We are 100% cloud based hosted in Azure.

Plenty of opportunities to learn and grow.

We are part of the Naspers group, which provides us with access to various technical training including free access to Udemy and similar platforms, as well as nanodegrees.

Free access to Microsoft certification training.

Opportunities for further study and skills development.

Opportunities to attend relevant tech events and expos (Covid restrictions apply).

Optional medical aid and flexible retirement funding.

