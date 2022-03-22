.NET Developer

WORK FROM HOME
What will you do?
You will be working in an agile environment, alongside a dynamic and multi-skilled team to deliver sound technical solutions based on the needs of the business and users, across the web and mobile space.
What should you have?
- Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, IT or Informatics preferred
- 5+ years development experience working with ASP.NET and C#
- 2+ years development experience working with .NET Core
- Good understanding of architectural practices
- CI/CD (Azure DevOps preferred)
- Experience with source control (Git)
- Solid experience working with
- RESTful API development.
- Advanced JavaScript language features.
- Typescript
- Client-side understanding of HTML, CSS and SASS.
- MS SQL Server
Beneficial Skills:
You will be exposed to these in our environment, so it would be great if you had prior experience, but it’s not a problem if you don’t.
- Scalable web sites with high traffic load
- Azure Services
- Caching strategies – via CDN
- Edge Computing
- Redis
- Elastic search
Benefits:
- Flexible working hours – core hours: 9am-3pm.
- We welcome remote working.
- Our department wide tech stack is diverse and includes: Android, iOS, React native, .NET Core, Redis, ElasticSearch, SQL Server. We are 100% cloud based hosted in Azure.
- Plenty of opportunities to learn and grow.
- We are part of the Naspers group, which provides us with access to various technical training including free access to Udemy and similar platforms, as well as nanodegrees.
- Free access to Microsoft certification training.
- Opportunities for further study and skills development.
- Opportunities to attend relevant tech events and expos (Covid restrictions apply).
- Optional medical aid and flexible retirement funding.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Asp.Net
- NET Development
- ASP.NET
- .NET
- Web application development