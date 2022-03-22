Oracle DBA at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Oracle DBA to join them on a permanent basis
Summary
The Oracle DBA is expected to administer, monitor, and troubleshoot all components of the MSSQL platform including the core database as well as the additional components and functionality. The DBA will also be responsible for security administration as well as administration tasks related to SDLC. The DBA will also be expected to escalate and consult with team members in troubleshooting and improving performance of the DBMS.
DBMS Knowledge
MS SQL
- Working knowledge of SQL Server, Sound working knowledge of the operating system SQL reside on and SQL’s usage of underlying infrastructure.
- Oracle
- Knowledge of general database concepts
- Understanding up to SQL Server 2017
- Working knowledge and understanding of SQL2012 to 2019
- Working knowledge and sound understanding of all available products, services and resources in the SQL Server suite of products
- Knowledge to advise and execute on integration to the MS SQL environment including REST, SOAP, ODBC, JDBC, ODBO and other MSSQL supported connectors.
Responsibilities
- Ongoing maintenance tasks to ensure database system is available
- Ongoing maintenance tasks to ensure database system is secure
- Ongoing maintenance tasks to ensure database performance
- Review and tracking of database performance
- Review and tracking of ongoing suspicious transactions on database
- Review and tracking of health of underlying operating system
- Response to analysis of Incidents of database
- Perform patching of database
- Escalation of performance, security or availability issues
- Deployment of add-ons, plug-ins or enhancements as allowed on the platforms
- User and security administration on the DBMS
- Create and change users, assign and remove role assignments, perform password resets, lock and unlock accounts.
- Create and change security roles by adding and removing relevant permissions
- Create, change and troubleshoot analytical privileges (data dependent authorizations)
- Troubleshoot security issues
- Ensure backups of DBMS or databases take place in line with design
- Ensure replication of DBMS or databases take place in line with design
- Ensure restore of DBMS or databases are actioned in line with design and policy
- Log urgent or complex events or incidents with Database provider ensuring necessary supporting information is available
- Ensure data in database conform to Regulations and relevant company policies and the maintenance of data (including data deletion)
- Execute process required to promote code and structures between databases in line with SLDC and company policies
- Execute refresh of data in Dev and QA databases in line with guidelines
- Ensure monitoring tools of the DBMS active
Education
- Degree or Diploma or Database Administration certification
Knowledge and Skills
- IT Data Analysis
- Database Knowledge
- Database Security
- Project Coordination
- Risk Management
Personal Attributes
- Interpersonal Savvy
- Decision Quality
- Plans and Aligns
- Optimizes Work Processes
Competencies:
- Cultivates Innovation
- Customer Focus
- Drives Results
- Collaborates
- Being Resilient
Desired Skills:
- DBA
- Oracle
- SQL
- Oracle Database Administration
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric