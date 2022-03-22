Project Manager at Top Vitae

Are you passionate about people, do you love organising and juggling tasks, the adrenaline rush of a tight deadline? Are you driven by the desire to make an impact on the world?

If so, we want to hear from you. Our client is looking for an experienced Project/Account Manager to work with our Account Directors helping to manage our clients as they work to change the world.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Grade 12/Matric.

Tertiary Education in Communications, Media Studies, Marketing or Project Management.

ESSENTIAL KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE:

3 – 5 years’ experience in client management.

3 – 5 years’ experience in project management.

1 – 2 years’ experience in video production/animation.

Knowledge/Understanding of storytelling principles.

Knowledge of animation/video production process.

Knowledge across multi-channel media (social, digital print).

Knowledge of project management strategies (within agency or production context).

ESSENTIAL SKILLS:

Project management skills (Scheduling, budget management, task management, quality control, client liaison skills).

Team management/People skills.

Multi-tasking skills.

Computer skills.

Relate well to people and show evidence of good teamwork.

Able to solve problems and apply creative thinking skills (Related to project & content management).

Ability to influence people.

Ability to deal with stress.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Builds and maintains excellent relationships between the company and the client (Client Relationships).

Ensures projects are on track from start to finish (Project Management).

Works closely with the Account Director to ensure project success.

THE COMPANY OFFERS

A package commensurate with technical experience and responsibility of the position.

About The Employer:

A global award winning company that are experts in strategy, branding, marketing, campaign and content conception, design and production are looking for a Project Manager.

