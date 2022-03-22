Project Manager IT

Our client is passionate about digital marketing. They make an undeniable impact in their clients’ businesses through their expertise in various digital spaces.
They are looking for a qualified Project Manager to join their dynamic team on a 12 month contract position with very good probability for renewal.
You should have extensive experience in a project management environment – kind of been there, seen it, done it. You’ll work in close collaboration with their stakeholders, Developers and Designers, and be responsible for the day-to-day management and operation of various web and app projects in a high pressure environment.
They need a tech-savvy professional with a detailed understanding of how technology can help them reach their business goals. You should possess excellent communication and problem-solving skills to ensure seamless collaboration with various teams and clients. Impeccable attention to detail and a deadline-driven work ethic is a must.
Are you a culture fit?
- Have a work hard, play hard attitude
- Be driven to deliver the best
- Be prepared to always go the extra mile
- Have an unquestionable work ethic
- Perform well under pressure and be deadline-driven
- Be a team player
Experience and Knowledge Requirements:
- Extensive work experience as a Digital Project Manager
- A relevant degree or diploma is required
- Experience running various digital projects, including websites, mobile apps, online content and e-commerce platforms
- Impeccable conflict resolution skills when dealing with challenging stakeholders
- Excellent communication skills and a strong technical understanding of development and design terminology
- Working knowledge of project management processes and language
- Hands-on experience with project management software
- Previous experience working with the Atlassian software suite is an advantage
- Working knowledge of content management systems and HTML/CSS
- Knowledge of UE software is an advantage
- Excellent time, stress and resource management skills
- Proactive problem solving
- Professional written, verbal and observation skills
Responsibilities:
- Provide end-to-end project management
- Scope project requirements and prepare an accurate budget
- Manage and deliver projects’ digital lifecycles within quality, time and budget requirements
- Develop detailed project plans and monitor progress
- Craft user stories that the team can use to test against
- Collaborate with internal teams to design, develop and implement digital projects
- Develop support documentation, including risk logs and requirement specifications
- Communicate with the team and ensure all members are on board with delegated tasks
- Highlight potential risks or malfunctions and act proactively to resolve issues
- Seek opportunities for improvement and suggest new projects
Desired Skills:
- project manager
- Scrum
- budgets
- Jira
- stakeholder liaison
- Agile
- documenting
- Managing Project Budgets
- Scope Management
- Project plan
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
Employer & Job Benefits:
- 20 days leave
- sick leave
- fully remote work