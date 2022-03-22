Project Manager IT

Our client is passionate about digital marketing. They make an undeniable impact in their clients’ businesses through their expertise in various digital spaces.

They are looking for a qualified Project Manager to join their dynamic team on a 12 month contract position with very good probability for renewal.

You should have extensive experience in a project management environment – kind of been there, seen it, done it. You’ll work in close collaboration with their stakeholders, Developers and Designers, and be responsible for the day-to-day management and operation of various web and app projects in a high pressure environment.

They need a tech-savvy professional with a detailed understanding of how technology can help them reach their business goals. You should possess excellent communication and problem-solving skills to ensure seamless collaboration with various teams and clients. Impeccable attention to detail and a deadline-driven work ethic is a must.

Are you a culture fit?

Have a work hard, play hard attitude

Be driven to deliver the best

Be prepared to always go the extra mile

Have an unquestionable work ethic

Perform well under pressure and be deadline-driven

Be a team player

Experience and Knowledge Requirements:

Extensive work experience as a Digital Project Manager

A relevant degree or diploma is required

Experience running various digital projects, including websites, mobile apps, online content and e-commerce platforms

Impeccable conflict resolution skills when dealing with challenging stakeholders

Excellent communication skills and a strong technical understanding of development and design terminology

Working knowledge of project management processes and language

Hands-on experience with project management software

Previous experience working with the Atlassian software suite is an advantage

Working knowledge of content management systems and HTML/CSS

Knowledge of UE software is an advantage

Excellent time, stress and resource management skills

Proactive problem solving

Professional written, verbal and observation skills

Responsibilities:

Provide end-to-end project management

Scope project requirements and prepare an accurate budget

Manage and deliver projects’ digital lifecycles within quality, time and budget requirements

Develop detailed project plans and monitor progress

Craft user stories that the team can use to test against

Collaborate with internal teams to design, develop and implement digital projects

Develop support documentation, including risk logs and requirement specifications

Communicate with the team and ensure all members are on board with delegated tasks

Highlight potential risks or malfunctions and act proactively to resolve issues

Seek opportunities for improvement and suggest new projects

Desired Skills:

project manager

Scrum

budgets

Jira

stakeholder liaison

Agile

documenting

Managing Project Budgets

Scope Management

Project plan

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

20 days leave

sick leave

fully remote work

Learn more/Apply for this position