Project Manager IT

Mar 22, 2022

Our client is passionate about digital marketing. They make an undeniable impact in their clients’ businesses through their expertise in various digital spaces.

They are looking for a qualified Project Manager to join their dynamic team on a 12 month contract position with very good probability for renewal.

You should have extensive experience in a project management environment – kind of been there, seen it, done it. You’ll work in close collaboration with their stakeholders, Developers and Designers, and be responsible for the day-to-day management and operation of various web and app projects in a high pressure environment.

They need a tech-savvy professional with a detailed understanding of how technology can help them reach their business goals. You should possess excellent communication and problem-solving skills to ensure seamless collaboration with various teams and clients. Impeccable attention to detail and a deadline-driven work ethic is a must.

Are you a culture fit?

  • Have a work hard, play hard attitude
  • Be driven to deliver the best
  • Be prepared to always go the extra mile
  • Have an unquestionable work ethic
  • Perform well under pressure and be deadline-driven
  • Be a team player

Experience and Knowledge Requirements:

  • Extensive work experience as a Digital Project Manager
  • A relevant degree or diploma is required
  • Experience running various digital projects, including websites, mobile apps, online content and e-commerce platforms
  • Impeccable conflict resolution skills when dealing with challenging stakeholders
  • Excellent communication skills and a strong technical understanding of development and design terminology
  • Working knowledge of project management processes and language
  • Hands-on experience with project management software
  • Previous experience working with the Atlassian software suite is an advantage
  • Working knowledge of content management systems and HTML/CSS
  • Knowledge of UE software is an advantage
  • Excellent time, stress and resource management skills
  • Proactive problem solving
  • Professional written, verbal and observation skills

Responsibilities:

  • Provide end-to-end project management
  • Scope project requirements and prepare an accurate budget
  • Manage and deliver projects’ digital lifecycles within quality, time and budget requirements
  • Develop detailed project plans and monitor progress
  • Craft user stories that the team can use to test against
  • Collaborate with internal teams to design, develop and implement digital projects
  • Develop support documentation, including risk logs and requirement specifications
  • Communicate with the team and ensure all members are on board with delegated tasks
  • Highlight potential risks or malfunctions and act proactively to resolve issues
  • Seek opportunities for improvement and suggest new projects

Desired Skills:

  • project manager
  • Scrum
  • budgets
  • Jira
  • stakeholder liaison
  • Agile
  • documenting
  • Managing Project Budgets
  • Scope Management
  • Project plan

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • 20 days leave
  • sick leave
  • fully remote work

Learn more/Apply for this position