The Role: One of our top clients is looking for a qualified Scrum Master with a 3-4 year experience working in the Scrum master role.
Responsibilities:
Manage each project??s scope and timeline
Coordinate sprints, retrospective meetings, and daily stand-ups
Coach team members in Agile frameworks
Facilitate internal communication and effective collaboration
Be the point of contact for external communications (e.g., from customers or stakeholders)
Work with product owners to handle backlogs and new requests
Resolve conflicts and remove obstacles that occur
Help teams implement changes effectively
Ensure deliverables are up to quality standards at the end of each sprint
Guide development teams to higher scrum maturity
Help build a productive environment where team members ??own?? the product and enjoy working on it.
Skills and Experience: Preferred Qualification:
Degree in Computer Science, Business or similar field
Scrum master certification is a plus
Experience required:
4-years?? experience in a scrum master role
Familiarity with software development
Excellent knowledge of Scrum techniques and artifacts (such as definition of done, user stories, automated testing, backlog refinement)
Good knowledge of other Agile frameworks and Tools e.g Azure DevOps
Personality and Attributes: Soft Skills:
Excellent communication and servant leadership skills
Problem-solving and conflict-resolution ability
Outstanding organizational skills