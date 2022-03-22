Senior Analyst Developer (BI/ SQL)

We are looking for a Senior BI Analyst to join our Cape Town based team. Someone who has strong MS SQL experience, comfortable working within a SAFe Agile environment, and who has experience with Oracle Integration. If you’re open to take on a new opportunity, please get in contact.
Further details:
Relevant IT/ BA Qualification
Level: Senior
Location: Cape Town (Hybrid way of working)
Initial contract position
Description:
Responsible for analysing and interpreting the data contained in your data warehouse/data mart environment. Defining the business requirements for the business intelligence solution. Work directly with business users to help solve specific business problems using the data contained in the business intelligence solution. Create reports, dashboards, and other visualizations that provide clarity and insights to end users.
Tools: SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS); Power BI; Microsoft Excel
Skills:
- SQL Programming
- Knowledge of Financial Services
- Strong Data Warehouse/Business Intelligence Background
- Data Visualization Development
- Knowledge of Data structures
- SAFe Agile
- Oracle integration experience
- Statistics or Math Background