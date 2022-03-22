Senior Developer (Apigee)

Senior Apigee Developer

iOCO: Digital AppDev Gauteng

At iOCO: we value:

high levels of responsibility and ownership,

ability to execute and deliver,

strong customer focus,

integrity and teamwork and,

initiative

We are looking for innovative and talented individuals, who strive to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic teams.

We recognise individual excellence and provide continuous learning and development opportunities for individuals who:

are driven to produce the best,

take responsibility for work given,

strive to understand the functional requirements,

develop, maintain, and support enhancements for various projects,

identify and improve aspects of existing projects,

stay up to date with new technologies.

Overview

Senior APIGEE Developer

The Cloud Engineering team delivers insightful and personalized experiences for Customers and team members, drives greater operational efficiency, while reducing risk and expenses and driving revenue expansion. This team is comprised of a diverse group of people with different experience levels to support the transformation, enrichment and continued availability of assets to Business and Technical Application teams across the enterprise.

As the Platform Engineer, you will provide Automation and Engineering for the Platform and Support Services to allow our Users to optimize how work is done through the leveraging functionality and capabilities of Pivotal Cloud Foundry. You will work on complex problems where analysis of situations or Applications requires an evaluation of numerous factors. Team members apply their knowledge of the environments, Software, Infrastructure, Function, Performance, Availability, Capacity and Data to more effectively Design, Engineer, maintain and troubleshoot on the Pivotal Cloud Foundry platform.

Qualifications and Requirements:

Grade 12 / Matric.

Relevant Diploma or Degree

10+ years of experience with Enterprise Software Development/Deployment/Application support.

APIGee products, APIGee proxy’s deployment experience.

Advantageous is you have Java / Java Spring development experience.

Experience with design and development of REST API platform using APIGEEAPIM, converting Web Services from SOAP to REST or vice-versa.

Experience in API layer like security, custom analytics, throttling, caching, logging, monetization, request and response modifications etc. using APIGEE

Experience with APIGEE, and APIGEE edge management and debugging Is Required.

Experience with Scripting APIGEE mashup APIs. – Shell, Groovy, Java Script.

Telemetry Tools like Splunk, APIGee monitoring, App Dynamics, Network monitoring tools etc.

Agile Software Development, Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (CI/CD)

Jenkins pipeline, GIT/STASH, Cloud deployment – PCF, AWS, Docker etc.

Excellent communication skills.

Responsibilities:

Design, develop, configure, deploy and troubleshoot APIs and policies using APIGEE.

Support the APIs through the entire lifecycle.

Writing Open API spec and knowledge of smart docs and on boarding APIs to developer portal.

Debug EDGE components.

Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment.

Previous experience implementing, configuration and maintaining a multi-national APIGEE environment with networking across multiple countries.

