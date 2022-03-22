Senior Javascript Engineer

Mar 22, 2022

This role can be fully remote!

The position reports to the Shopfront Engineering Team Lead.

Your mission, should you choose to accept it:

  • To assist design, develop and refine new features
  • Locate and resolve bugs and crashes
  • Brainstorm new ideas and concepts
  • Work with teammates on design, code reviews, and estimation
  • Implement front-end JavaScript coding at a senior level with a focus on performance, maintainability and testable code.
  • Create modules and components to incorporate them together into a functional site.
  • Work closely with the designers and back-end developers, and communicate primarily with the API using standard methods, as well as be expected to make modifications to the existing PHP code.

The skills we need:

  • Be accountable
  • Creative
  • Solutions oriented
  • Flexible
  • Take pride in your work

Qualifications & Experience:

  • Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in Information Systems, Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering and a minimum of 3 years experience as a Front-End Developer writing code is required.
  • In the event that a candidate does not have a Bachelor’s Degree or an Advanced Diploma (in Information Systems, Computer Science, Mathematics, or Engineering), an equivalent experience requirement must be met, which equates to a minimum of 6 years of experience as a Front-End Developer writing code.
  • Very proficient in coding plain JavaScript from scratch
  • Understands inheritance in JavaScript and advanced JavaScript techniques
  • Appreciation and understanding of object-oriented programming concepts
  • Solid experience writing performant front-end code based on MVC JavaScript Frameworks (React is preferred, but AngularJS, Meteor, Backbone, etc. are a good start)
  • Experience in XHTML, Html5, CSS and taking high definition designs/PSD’s and producing fast efficient HTML, CSS and JavaScript
  • Good understanding of asynchronous request handling, partial page updates, and AJAX
  • Knowledge and experience cross browser and cross device compatible solutions including for mobile
  • Experience with CSS pre-compilers such as Less or Sass
  • You should love doing this kind of stuff! Not afraid to try new things just to see how they work.
  • Able to evaluate and learn new libraries, frameworks, concepts to validate whether they might be of value to our team
  • Experience using a source control solution such as Git
  • PHP experience very desirable
  • Linux experience
  • React JS experience
  • Back-bone JS experience
  • Experience writing front-end unit tests
  • Full stack experience of any sort is advantageous
  • Has worked within an agile development team using scrum/kanban
  • Experience producing responsive html designs

Desired Skills:

  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Javascript
  • computer science

Learn more/Apply for this position