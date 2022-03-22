SENIOR K2 DEVELOPERS (03 YEARS CONTRACT) at Phaki Personnel Management Services

Our Client in Pretoria is looking to hire a Snr K2 Developer on a 03 Years Contract.

Requirements

  • Minimum of Five (5) years relevant working experience in an Information Technology (IT) Field.
  • A recognized Grade 12 certificate plus a three (3) year Computer qualification obtained at a University / Technikon.
  • K2 BlackPearl or K2 Five certification
  • Experience integrating with SAP using K2 Connect a plus

Programming skills:

  • 5 years or more in [URL Removed] C# (ASP.NET, MVC, WCF, Windows Forms, etc.)
  • 3 years or more in Design and Develop K2 workflows, SmartFormsViews and Smart Objects
  • 3 years or more in Experience with K2 Migration and Deployment Wizard
  • 2 years or more in SharePoint Development (SharePoint 2013 or higher)
  • 2 years or more in Microsoft SQL 2014 or higher

Responsibilities

  • Interpret, Specify and Provide solutions to Business and Information Needs in respect of system development.
  • Produce functional and/or technical specifications based on determined User needs.
  • Use industry standard techniques and methodologies in acquiring client requirements.
  • Ensure all functional/technical/Programme testing is carried out and a log of test results is maintained, in accordance with IS Software Change Management policy.
  • Obtain sign off from clients according to functional/technical specifications.
  • Monitor, track and report on projects progress.
  • Liaise with various administrators to coordinate the tracking of incidents and change requests.
  • Manage own development and efficiency in the IS environment.
  • Provide 2nd line Application Support.
  • Expected to work extended hours when the need arises.

