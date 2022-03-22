SENIOR K2 DEVELOPERS (03 YEARS CONTRACT) at Phaki Personnel Management Services

Our Client in Pretoria is looking to hire a Snr K2 Developer on a 03 Years Contract.

Requirements

Minimum of Five (5) years relevant working experience in an Information Technology (IT) Field.

A recognized Grade 12 certificate plus a three (3) year Computer qualification obtained at a University / Technikon.

K2 BlackPearl or K2 Five certification

Experience integrating with SAP using K2 Connect a plus

Programming skills:

5 years or more in [URL Removed] C# (ASP.NET, MVC, WCF, Windows Forms, etc.)

3 years or more in Design and Develop K2 workflows, SmartFormsViews and Smart Objects

3 years or more in Experience with K2 Migration and Deployment Wizard

2 years or more in SharePoint Development (SharePoint 2013 or higher)

2 years or more in Microsoft SQL 2014 or higher

Responsibilities

Interpret, Specify and Provide solutions to Business and Information Needs in respect of system development.

Produce functional and/or technical specifications based on determined User needs.

Use industry standard techniques and methodologies in acquiring client requirements.

Ensure all functional/technical/Programme testing is carried out and a log of test results is maintained, in accordance with IS Software Change Management policy.

Obtain sign off from clients according to functional/technical specifications.

Monitor, track and report on projects progress.

Liaise with various administrators to coordinate the tracking of incidents and change requests.

Manage own development and efficiency in the IS environment.

Provide 2nd line Application Support.

Expected to work extended hours when the need arises.

