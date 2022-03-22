Senior Software Developer at Drake International

Mar 22, 2022

Our client provides a unique IT business solution which help organisation grow and improve business processes providing solutions from network, software, internet, and hardware.

Requirements:

  • Diploma/Degree in BSc, BTech or other relevant qualification
  • Related and up to date Microsoft Certifications would be an advantage
  • Minimum 5yrs experience within in the industry
  • Drivers Licence and Own Car is required

Knowledge of and experience with the following:

  • Development:
      • .NET Framework and Core
      • ASP.NET, MVC, Web API and Core
      • HTML, CSS, JavaScript & TypeScript
      • jQuery, AngularJS, Angular and React
      • ORM (EF, EF Core)
      • Web Services (REST & SOAP)
  • Database:
    • SQL Server 2012-2019
    • Database Design
  • Applications:
    • Internet Information Services (IIS)
    • GIT Source Control
  • Any of the below would be advantageous but is not requires:
    • Development
      • Mobile Development
      • React
      • SharePoint 2013-2019 & Online
      • Workflow Development
      • K2 or Nintex
      • Office 365 Development
      • Azure Development
      • Dynamics CRM 2013-2016 & Online

Responsibilities

  • Lead the delivery of high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions
  • Assist with Technical presales, planning and implementation
  • Testing/Quality Assurance
  • Business/Systems Analysis
  • Project Management

Confident

Well organized and self-motivated with good communication skills

Adapt to the different environments, services, products, and technologies

About The Employer:

Drake International

