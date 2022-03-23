Business Analyst

Strong Business analyst skillset

Define and scope projects

Work closely with the business to identify key areas for improvement, prioritize needs, development of strategies to pursue them, development of actionable solutions

Facilitate workshops to define business requirements

Prepare detailed specifications including requirement and functional specifications and business cases

Process design, mapping, and re-engineering

Project/solution implementation

Manage process change within the business

Manage projects independently and liaise with senior stakeholders

Perform system and user testing

Risk management

Stakeholder management

Desired Skills:

Strong Business analyst skillset

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

– Bachelor’s degree in IT-related field

– Minimum 5+ years’ relevant experience

– Further studies/proven experience in project management would be beneficial

– Exposure to supply chain operations would be beneficial but is not required

– Advanced computer literacy (MS Office (especially Excel), SQL, data manipulation skills)

– Experience in operational software would be beneficial but is not required

– Must be fluent in English

– Excellent organizational skills

– A critical thinker with strong business judgment.

– Strong problem-solving capabilities

– Good communicator

Learn more/Apply for this position