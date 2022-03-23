Strong Business analyst skillset
- Define and scope projects
- Work closely with the business to identify key areas for improvement, prioritize needs, development of strategies to pursue them, development of actionable solutions
- Facilitate workshops to define business requirements
- Prepare detailed specifications including requirement and functional specifications and business cases
- Process design, mapping, and re-engineering
- Project/solution implementation
- Manage process change within the business
- Manage projects independently and liaise with senior stakeholders
- Perform system and user testing
- Risk management
- Stakeholder management
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
– Bachelor’s degree in IT-related field
– Minimum 5+ years’ relevant experience
– Further studies/proven experience in project management would be beneficial
– Exposure to supply chain operations would be beneficial but is not required
– Advanced computer literacy (MS Office (especially Excel), SQL, data manipulation skills)
– Experience in operational software would be beneficial but is not required
– Must be fluent in English
– Excellent organizational skills
– A critical thinker with strong business judgment.
– Strong problem-solving capabilities
– Good communicator