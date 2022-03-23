Business Analyst IT

- Intermediate level role to work with senior BA ‘s in high pressure, demanding retail environment
- Excellent documentation skills required
- Highly attention to detail
- Ability to collate and format information logically and effectively
- Excellent growth opportunity
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Requirement Gathering
- Requirements elicitation
- Requirements Gathering
- Business Process Analysis
- Process Mapping
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma