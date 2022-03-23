Business Analyst IT

Mar 23, 2022

  • Intermediate level role to work with senior BA ‘s in high pressure, demanding retail environment
  • Excellent documentation skills required
  • Highly attention to detail
  • Ability to collate and format information logically and effectively
  • Excellent growth opportunity

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • Requirement Gathering
  • Requirements elicitation
  • Requirements Gathering
  • Business Process Analysis
  • Process Mapping

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position