Developer – Android at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Building / maintaining a mobile eCommerce Android application.
- Designing, developing and testing code written in Java / Kotlin.
- Ensuring application stability and security.
- Monitoring application performance.
- Taking part in daily stand-ups.
- Working with multiple teams to design and develop an Android application.
Qualifications:
- BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject
Skills / Experience:
- 5 years of software development experience
- 3 years of Android development
- Published at least 2 original Android apps
- Experience with Android SDK
- Experience working with remote data via REST and JSON
- Experience with 3rd-party libraries and APIs
- Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies
- Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle
- Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
- Team player
- Good time-management skills
- Great interpersonal and communication skills
Desired Skills:
- Android
- Mobile
- Java