Front-End Developer (JavaScript) NM-R1814 / G1814 at Mediro ICT

Mar 23, 2022

  • Rapidly experiment with multiple solutions.
  • Implement pixel perfect UI designs.
  • Implement re-usable HTML and JS logic.
  • Ensure all code is readable, extendable and scalable.
  • Ensure that stylesheets are maintained and adapted where necessary.
  • Ensure that all implementation can be passed over to other developers, mid development, with minimum of handover.
  • Polish frontend behaviour to ensure a great user experience.
  • Ensure that the small unseen details of a client side application is of exceptional quality.
  • Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
  • Maintenance requests.

Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:

  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Preparation of user and operation manual.
  • User training, system testing/parallel runs and system implementation.
  • System audits/quality assurance.

Long-term contract. South African citizens or Permanent Residents in South Africa with ID number may apply. International Company (listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange) is recruiting a Front-End Developer with 3 years’ minimum experience. Agile working experience (Mandatory). Rotation work between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and home office. Willing and able to travel extensively, for up to 2 weeks at a time (internationally). Minimum RequirementsRequirements:

  • Minimum of 3 years working experience in web development using JavaScript primarily.
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.
  • Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical.
  • Agile working experience (Mandatory).

Technical skills and experience required (min of 3 years’ work-related experience required):

  • JavaScript
  • Typescript
  • Node.js
  • AngularJS
  • Angular 5+
  • HTML5
  • CSS (SCSS)
  • AJAX
  • REST
  • API
  • JSON
  • XML
  • At least one Relational Database experience (Postgres, SQL)
  • At least one Document Database experience (MONGO, ELASTIC)
  • Mobile Development Experience (beneficial)
  • JAVA (beneficial and optional)
  • Micro Service Development
  • AWS (beneficial)
  • Freestanding Component Development (POLYMER etc.)
  • Familiar with Agile methodologies, including JIRA and Confluence

