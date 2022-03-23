Front-End Developer (JavaScript) NM-R1814 / G1814 at Mediro ICT

Rapidly experiment with multiple solutions.

Implement pixel perfect UI designs.

Implement re-usable HTML and JS logic.

Ensure all code is readable, extendable and scalable.

Ensure that stylesheets are maintained and adapted where necessary.

Ensure that all implementation can be passed over to other developers, mid development, with minimum of handover.

Polish frontend behaviour to ensure a great user experience.

Ensure that the small unseen details of a client side application is of exceptional quality.

Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

Maintenance requests.

Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Preparation of user and operation manual.

User training, system testing/parallel runs and system implementation.

System audits/quality assurance.

Long-term contract. South African citizens or Permanent Residents in South Africa with ID number may apply. International Company (listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange) is recruiting a Front-End Developer with 3 years’ minimum experience. Agile working experience (Mandatory). Rotation work between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and home office. Willing and able to travel extensively, for up to 2 weeks at a time (internationally). Minimum RequirementsRequirements:

Minimum of 3 years working experience in web development using JavaScript primarily.

Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical.

Agile working experience (Mandatory).

Technical skills and experience required (min of 3 years’ work-related experience required):

JavaScript

Typescript

Node.js

AngularJS

Angular 5+

HTML5

CSS (SCSS)

AJAX

REST

API

JSON

XML

At least one Relational Database experience (Postgres, SQL)

At least one Document Database experience (MONGO, ELASTIC)

Mobile Development Experience (beneficial)

JAVA (beneficial and optional)

Micro Service Development

AWS (beneficial)

Freestanding Component Development (POLYMER etc.)

Familiar with Agile methodologies, including JIRA and Confluence

