Java Developer

12 months contract
- Pre- Requirements:
- Matric / Grade 12
- Relevant IT Certificate/Degree/Diploma is an Advantage
- 2-4 years + Java / Oracle Software Development experience in
- Drivers Licence and own transport Advantages:
- Oracle PL/SQL, EJB3 Session Beans, Web services, JBoss, HTML, Eclipse, Oracle, Test driven development, Agile development methodologies, SOAP, PL/SQL, JSP, Tomcat, XML processing, Ant, Eclipse and SeamNetworks, JMS, Hibernate, Linux, JMS, Threading and performance, MQ, Echo2, and ability to compile Technical Specs, good understanding of business processes and knowledge of the Airline Industry
Desired Skills:
- Java
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma