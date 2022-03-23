Mid – Senior Java Developer (CPT/JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

JOIN an innovative Software Solutions company seeking the coding talents of a Mid – Senior Java Developer with strong Java standard edition and JEE (mostly related to web applications). Your tech toolset should also include experience working with Spring Framework including Spring Security and MVC, Tomcat, PostgreSQL, Oracle, GWT, Git, Mybatis, Gradle, JMeter, Artifactory, SQL and Linux including command line tooling. You also need to be well versed in Java Open-Source Libraries and have experience with Online transaction processing, Multi-threaded Programming and solving concurrency issues and Reliable messaging including TCP, HTTP, XML, SOAP and REST. Remote work is currently on offer until offices reopen.

Java standard edition and JEE (mostly related to web applications).

Spring Framework, including Spring Security, Spring MVC.

Tomcat.

PostgreSQL and Oracle.

Generally, well versed in Java Open-Source Libraries.

GWT (Google Web Toolkit)

Git

Mybatis

Gradle

JMeter

Artifactory

Online transaction processing.

Multi-threaded Programming and solving concurrency issues.

Reliable messaging, think TCP/HTTP/XML/SOAP/REST.

SQL database design.

A proficiency in Linux, including command line tooling is required.

Android.

