Network Engineer

The Role: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Basic sub-netting and advanced sub-netting.
- Be able to read traffic dumps and Identify the 7 layer of the OSI model for troubleshooting.
- Good understanding of routing protocols (BGP,BFD,OSPF and static)
- Knowledge and understanding of MPLS ?? L3VPN and L2VPN(VPLS)
- Understanding of layer 2 protocol( link aggregation and spanning tree)
- Understanding of security standards and technologies.
- Implementation of security polices.
- Implementation and troubleshooting of IPsec VPN.
- Implementation and troubleshooting of SSL VPAN.
- Implementation and troubleshooting of firewalls and IPS.
- Implementation and troubleshooting of proxy (Fortigate) able to do AD integration.
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Matrix
- Juniper JNCIA
Preferred Qualification:
- Diploma/Degree in Information Technology.
- Cisco CCNA
- Cisco CCNP
- Fortinet NSE 4 advantage.
- Knowledge of telecommunication infrastructure.
Experiene Required:
- 5 year experience in networking
- Cisco experience preferred
- Vendor Juniper junos (Firewalls, routers and switches) and Fortinet(Firewalls)
- Understanding of networking standards and technologies
- IPv4 and IPv6
Key Accountabilities: