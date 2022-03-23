SCRUM MASTER at Reverside

Mar 23, 2022

Scrum Master

We are looking forScrum MasterProfessionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience in Agile Methods and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements:

  • Support the Product Owner in ensuring right-sized story writing, aligning priorities, and planning sprint iterations.
  • Coach team members on Agile methods and technical practices (e.g., CI/CD, TDD, etc.)
  • Track and manage risks and issues of the delivery team.
  • Track and report on current status of all team members and the delivery.
  • Facilitating key agile ceremonies, such as daily stand-ups, demos, and retrospectives.
  • Monitor and optimize agile processes and practices.
  • Promote continuous improvement through retrospectives and team learning.
  • Coordinate with other delivery teams, stakeholders, and partners to manage risks, interdependencies and impediments to the team.

Other Skills:

  • Agile Methodology.
  • Good professional communication skills.
  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly.
  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results.
  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

