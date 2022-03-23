SCRUM MASTER at Reverside

Scrum Master
We are looking forScrum MasterProfessionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience in Agile Methods and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Requirements:
- Support the Product Owner in ensuring right-sized story writing, aligning priorities, and planning sprint iterations.
- Coach team members on Agile methods and technical practices (e.g., CI/CD, TDD, etc.)
- Track and manage risks and issues of the delivery team.
- Track and report on current status of all team members and the delivery.
- Facilitating key agile ceremonies, such as daily stand-ups, demos, and retrospectives.
- Monitor and optimize agile processes and practices.
- Promote continuous improvement through retrospectives and team learning.
- Coordinate with other delivery teams, stakeholders, and partners to manage risks, interdependencies and impediments to the team.
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology.
- Good professional communication skills.
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly.
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results.
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices