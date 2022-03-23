SCRUM MASTER at Reverside

Scrum Master

We are looking forScrum MasterProfessionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience in Agile Methods and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements:

Support the Product Owner in ensuring right-sized story writing, aligning priorities, and planning sprint iterations.

Coach team members on Agile methods and technical practices (e.g., CI/CD, TDD, etc.)

Track and manage risks and issues of the delivery team.

Track and report on current status of all team members and the delivery.

Facilitating key agile ceremonies, such as daily stand-ups, demos, and retrospectives.

Monitor and optimize agile processes and practices.

Promote continuous improvement through retrospectives and team learning.

Coordinate with other delivery teams, stakeholders, and partners to manage risks, interdependencies and impediments to the team.

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology.

Good professional communication skills.

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly.

Committed and dedicated to achieving results.

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

