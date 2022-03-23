Senior Cisco Network Engineer (LW2022_24) at Mediro ICT

A company based in Rosebank is looking for a Senior Cisco Network Engineer to join their team 3 months’ probation where after contract will be renewed. CV to [Email Address Removed]
Minimum Experience:
- 5 years’ experience as a Network Engineer
- Upgrade and develop networks using products from Cisco and Rajant.
- Create and configure networks, troubleshoot issues, and ensure network security.
- Detailed knowledge of Cisco networking systems.
- Experience with storage engineering, wide-area networking, and network virtualization.
- Advanced troubleshooting skills.
- Ability to identify, deploy, and manage complex networking systems
- Good communication and interpersonal skills
- Assist with networking designs based on existing standards.
Minimum Requirements
Contractors Requirements:
- Own laptop
- Stable Internet from home
- Reliable vehicle (to travel 800 km per month – reimburse)
Minimum Qualifications:
- Degree / Diploma / Certificate in IT
- CCIE or CCE certification