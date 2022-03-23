Senior Cisco Network Engineer (LW2022_24) at Mediro ICT

A company based in Rosebank is looking for a Senior Cisco Network Engineer to join their team 3 months’ probation where after contract will be renewed. CV to [Email Address Removed]

Minimum Experience:

  • 5 years’ experience as a Network Engineer
  • Upgrade and develop networks using products from Cisco and Rajant.
  • Create and configure networks, troubleshoot issues, and ensure network security.
  • Detailed knowledge of Cisco networking systems.
  • Experience with storage engineering, wide-area networking, and network virtualization.
  • Advanced troubleshooting skills.
  • Ability to identify, deploy, and manage complex networking systems
  • Good communication and interpersonal skills
  • Assist with networking designs based on existing standards.

Minimum Requirements

Contractors Requirements:

  • Own laptop
  • Stable Internet from home
  • Reliable vehicle (to travel 800 km per month – reimburse)

Minimum Qualifications:

  • Degree / Diploma / Certificate in IT
  • CCIE or CCE certification

