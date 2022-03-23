Senior Cisco Network Engineer (LW2022_24) at Mediro ICT

A company based in Rosebank is looking for a Senior Cisco Network Engineer to join their team 3 months’ probation where after contract will be renewed. CV to [Email Address Removed]

Minimum Experience:

5 years’ experience as a Network Engineer

Upgrade and develop networks using products from Cisco and Rajant.

Create and configure networks, troubleshoot issues, and ensure network security.

Detailed knowledge of Cisco networking systems.

Experience with storage engineering, wide-area networking, and network virtualization.

Advanced troubleshooting skills.

Ability to identify, deploy, and manage complex networking systems

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Assist with networking designs based on existing standards.

Minimum Requirements

Contractors Requirements:

Own laptop

Stable Internet from home

Reliable vehicle (to travel 800 km per month – reimburse)

Minimum Qualifications:

Degree / Diploma / Certificate in IT

CCIE or CCE certification

