Senior Test Analyst at Reverside

Senior Test Analyst in Johannesburg

We are looking for Senior Test Analyst Professionals with 4+ years solid experience in Testing and also understands Horizon and Minkey workflow and has a solid knowledge base of the STLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements:

Document and implement test strategies, plans, processes, and standards

Define and maintain the test automation framework and ensure that appropriate testing tools are selected and applied optimally

Review the architecture and designs of systems and features, and actively engage with DevOps team to ensure the soundness of proposed solutions

Prepare and submit reports on work progress on a regular basis

Review and revise acceptance criteria to guarantee they are fit for purpose once fulfilled

Create and maintain configuration notes for the testing environments, both functional and non-functional (e.g., performance testing) environments

Deliver test results within the project timeline

Functional Testing

Reviewing acceptance criteria (i.e., behaviors) for accuracy, clarity, and completeness

Extending and maintaining the regression test suite, which doubles as the system (behavior) specification

Performing manual tests, recording the results, and raising defects

Developing and maintaining automated functional tests

Performing and coordinating exploratory testing

Non-Functional Testing

Identifying and reviewing nonâ€functional requirements

Performing installations, upgrades and system configuration testing, including confirming the accuracy of installation documentation and release notes

Profiling the production software environment(s)

Investment experience – Beneficial

Compass Source System knowledge

Technical skills:

Test Analysis on User Stories on JIRA

Create Test Packs from User Stories on JIRA

Perform manual testing

Defect life Cycle Management on JIRA

Reporting of execution and defect status

Create and Maintain automation scripts using Selenium

Create Regression pack for the project

Other Skills:

Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

