Senior Test Analyst at Reverside

Mar 23, 2022

Senior Test Analyst in Johannesburg

We are looking for Senior Test Analyst Professionals with 4+ years solid experience in Testing and also understands Horizon and Minkey workflow and has a solid knowledge base of the STLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements:

  • Document and implement test strategies, plans, processes, and standards
  • Define and maintain the test automation framework and ensure that appropriate testing tools are selected and applied optimally
  • Review the architecture and designs of systems and features, and actively engage with DevOps team to ensure the soundness of proposed solutions
  • Prepare and submit reports on work progress on a regular basis
  • Review and revise acceptance criteria to guarantee they are fit for purpose once fulfilled
  • Create and maintain configuration notes for the testing environments, both functional and non-functional (e.g., performance testing) environments
  • Deliver test results within the project timeline
  • Functional Testing
  • Reviewing acceptance criteria (i.e., behaviors) for accuracy, clarity, and completeness
  • Extending and maintaining the regression test suite, which doubles as the system (behavior) specification
  • Performing manual tests, recording the results, and raising defects
  • Developing and maintaining automated functional tests
  • Performing and coordinating exploratory testing
  • Non-Functional Testing
  • Identifying and reviewing nonâ€functional requirements
  • Performing installations, upgrades and system configuration testing, including confirming the accuracy of installation documentation and release notes
  • Profiling the production software environment(s)
  • Investment experience – Beneficial
  • Compass Source System knowledge

Technical skills:

  • Test Analysis on User Stories on JIRA
  • Create Test Packs from User Stories on JIRA
  • Perform manual testing
  • Defect life Cycle Management on JIRA
  • Reporting of execution and defect status
  • Create and Maintain automation scripts using Selenium
  • Create Regression pack for the project

Other Skills:

  • Agile Methodology
  • Good professional communication skills
  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results
  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Learn more/Apply for this position