Senior Test Analyst at Reverside

Senior Test Analyst in Johannesburg
We are looking for Senior Test Analyst Professionals with 4+ years solid experience in Testing and also understands Horizon and Minkey workflow and has a solid knowledge base of the STLC.
About The Employer:
Requirements:
- Document and implement test strategies, plans, processes, and standards
- Define and maintain the test automation framework and ensure that appropriate testing tools are selected and applied optimally
- Review the architecture and designs of systems and features, and actively engage with DevOps team to ensure the soundness of proposed solutions
- Prepare and submit reports on work progress on a regular basis
- Review and revise acceptance criteria to guarantee they are fit for purpose once fulfilled
- Create and maintain configuration notes for the testing environments, both functional and non-functional (e.g., performance testing) environments
- Deliver test results within the project timeline
- Functional Testing
- Reviewing acceptance criteria (i.e., behaviors) for accuracy, clarity, and completeness
- Extending and maintaining the regression test suite, which doubles as the system (behavior) specification
- Performing manual tests, recording the results, and raising defects
- Developing and maintaining automated functional tests
- Performing and coordinating exploratory testing
- Non-Functional Testing
- Identifying and reviewing nonâ€functional requirements
- Performing installations, upgrades and system configuration testing, including confirming the accuracy of installation documentation and release notes
- Profiling the production software environment(s)
- Investment experience – Beneficial
- Compass Source System knowledge
Technical skills:
- Test Analysis on User Stories on JIRA
- Create Test Packs from User Stories on JIRA
- Perform manual testing
- Defect life Cycle Management on JIRA
- Reporting of execution and defect status
- Create and Maintain automation scripts using Selenium
- Create Regression pack for the project
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices