Snr Systems Analyst (GAP Analysis-Monitoring Tools-contract) remote (TB) at Mediro ICT

- Conduct GAP analysis of 63 different monitoring tools to be consolidated into 1 monitoring system.
Minimum Requirements
- Remote work from home (candidates must be living in South Africa)
- Relevant IT Degree/3 year National Diploma from a reputable institution
- 3 to 6 month contract (possible 8 to 12 month extension)
- Only South African citizens OR Permanent Residents with SA ID number may apply
- 5 years minimum experience as a Systems Analyst with strong GAP analysis experience.
- MUST HAVE systems analysis work-related experience with the GAP analysis of monitoring tools across the board (servers, networks, databases, security, performance, website and internet usage, and applications).