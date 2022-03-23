Solutions Tester at RecruiTech

Our client – a mobile messaging, marketing and location services enterprise has a position available for a solutions tester. This role is 80% remote

Software Tester Responsibilities:

Design, develop and execute test plans according to business requirements

Where applicable develop automation test scripts based on the requirements.

Executing tests on software usability, performance and accuracy.

Understanding test results on database impacts, errors or bugs, and usability.

Report and verify bugs as part of new features testing and regression testing

Track reported bugs or issues to resolution

Collaborate closely with the Development, Operations and Business Analysis teams

Interacting with clients to understand product requirements and assist with their UAT.

Participating in design reviews and providing input on requirements, product design, and potential problems.

Consistently contribute to improvements in terms of processes and technologies

Technical Skills:

Competency in working with test automation tools and frameworks (e.g., Selenium)

Knowledge of programming and computer networking.

SQL Entry Level experience. Have the ability to write basic queries to query data.

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.

In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.

Desired Skills:

Competency in working with test automation tools and frameworks

Selenium

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position