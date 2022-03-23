System Engineer Smart Cape Infrastructure at City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

CORPORATE SERVICES – INFORMATION SYSTEMS AND TECHNOLOGY

SYSTEM ENGINEER: SMART CAPE, INFRASTRUCTURE

BASIC SALARY: R432 596 TO R515 885 PER ANNUM – REF NO: CS 80/22 – CIVIC CENTRE

SmartCape is a digital inclusion initiative developed on an opensource platform for digital access as well as Wi-Fi internet to the public. The incumbent is required to install, configure and support all components relating to the SmartCape Environment.

Requirements:

A relevant Bachelor’s degree / Bachelor of Technology plus IS&T networking or operating systems certification

Two (2) to four (4) years relevant experience.

Key performance areas:

Apply a substantial body of professional knowledge in solution architecture and design, coupled with in depth experience to design and implement complex interrelated operating systems in relation to SmartCape solution

Orchestrate design and management by providing the organisation with stable, resilient SmartCape environments

Maintain a complex interrelated Linux and Windows Operating Systems, server and networking environments through installations, maintenance, support, performance tuning, reliability, scalability and recoverability activities

Apply a substantial body of professional, specialist expertise in designing, implementing and supporting complex environments interconnected to each other

Ensure that the SmartCape solutions are available 24/7 for productive environments and that project requirements are delivered

Manage and control activities by implementing the necessary processes and monitoring procedures that are in place to ensure the uptime of the SmartCape environment

Liaise with external 3rd party IT vendors and internal IT departments and ensure all that all stakeholders are made aware of relevant technical requirements involved in the SmartCape Solutions supported and implemented

Participate in project requirements through lifecycle

Please apply online at [URL Removed] (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants) unless otherwise stated.

By submitting your application for a position at the City of Cape Town, you are consenting that the personal information submitted as part of your application may be used for the purposes of the Recruitment and Selection process.

Closing date: 1 April 2022

Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.

Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.

Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.

Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.

Visit our website at [URL Removed]

No late applications will be considered.

If no notification of appointment is received within three (3) months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

IS&T networking

Information Systems

Information Technology

Systems engineering

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position