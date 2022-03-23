Team Lead Senior Developer (.Net)

An international leader in strategic business research and analytics is now looking to employ a Team Lead who will contribute to the delivery of stable, robust and resilient product-centric systems.

If you find yourself deeply entrenched in the discipline of software engineering and are driven by leveraging the latest technologies and clouding platforms, then this role is for you!

The successful candidate be responsible for the coaching and mentoring of Software Engineers and will drive technical excellence in defining, adhering and sharing technical knowledge and expertise within his/her direct team and the broader Technology Delivery teams.

This position is fully remote, but must be residing in the Cape Town area.

Benefits: Food allowances, Provident/Pension, 100% medical aid, wifi and laptop, quarterly bonuses, incentives and a 13th cheque!

Job Requirements:

IT Diploma / Degree

5+ years software development and engineering experience on .Net technologies

3+ years experience in an Agile environment

Hands-on deep expertise of current Microsoft and Opensource technologies, architectural patterns (.Net, MVC etc)

Good knowledge/experience of Serverless, Cloud native, and Azure cloud practices.

Solid understanding of DevOps practices.

Strong leadership experience / capabilities

To apply for this position, please submit your detailed CV to Tara on [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

.Net

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position