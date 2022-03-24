Backend Software Developer (Go, GraphQL, Docker) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding talents of a Backend Software Developer is sought by a cutting-edge Tech company with strong Go, GraphQL and have experience with relations and graph databases including Docker. Any Kafka/RabbitMQ and Kubernetes proficiency, will prove beneficial.

REQUIREMENTS:

Go

GraphQL

Experienced with relational and graph databases – Docker

Advantageous –

Kafka/RabbitMQ

Kubernetes

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Backend

Software

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position