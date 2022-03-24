Business Analyst

Defines project requirements in line with EPIC customer experience, needs, designing and recommending innovative Agile solutions that deliver value to stakeholders, creating operational effectiveness and excellence in the business.

QUALIFICATIONS, TRAINING AND EXPERIENCE

Minimum 3-year degree/diploma in relevant discipline.

Diploma in Business Analysis is required.

Certification in Design Thinking Frameworks is required.

Relevant Agile qualification is required (SAFe, or scrum, Kanban agile foundation course).

Facilitation certification is essential.

Six Sigma certification will be an advantage.

Fluent in English .

Minimum 5 years’ business analysis in solution development lifecycle projects/programmes.

2 years Facilitation experience iOS essential.

Proven experience in facilitating white-boarding sessions with cross-functional teams and working on large-scale technology projects.

At least 2 years’ experience working in an Agile environment is essential.

Written and verbal communication, including technical writing skills.

Understanding of systems engineering concepts.

The ability to conduct cost/benefit analysis.

Business case development.

Experience in Modelling techniques and methods is required.

Working/project experience advantage:

Previous experience working on complex projects will be a strong advantage.

A strong understanding of good Customer Experience principles is an advantage.

Experience in a telecommunications environment is advantageous but not essential.

Principles of quality standards ISO[Phone Number Removed]; Sigma, CMMi, COBIT.

Principles of leading practice process and operational frameworks: e-TOM, SCOR, DCOR, CMAT.

Principles of Enterprise Architecture Frameworks: Zachman, TOGAF, NGOSS.

Process repository modelling tools e.g. ARIS, Casewise, Visio, Abacus etc.

Training:

Certification of Capability in Business Analysis (CCBA) or equivalent aligned to BABOK.

Working towards Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP) or equivalent aligned to BABOK, advantageous but not essential.

Agile Certification.

POSITION OUTPUT’S

Assisting with the business case through defining the benefits of the solution.

Eliciting & Analysing requirements & documenting them through user stories and customer journeys.

Requirements management and communication, including arranging sessions, workshops, ideation sessions and user groups.

Writing the user acceptance test cases and assisting with user acceptance testing

Compiling the traceability matrix and ensuring the requirements are written in a way that supports replicability and re-useability.

Writing the IRS to ensure the data requirements are correctly captured and will generate visibility on performance and accurate data

Gain an understanding of the problem you are trying to solve (Strategy Analysis/Understanding/Observe):

Define problem statement, opportunity or constraint based on understanding of the current state. Conduct pre-session research to understand Business Case motivating factors, business objectives and desired future state, using agile methodology

Consult experts to find out more about the area of concern/problem/Business Objectives through observing and engaging with people (business stakeholders and customers) to understand motivations and stakeholder goals.

Analyse & Simplify requirements / objectives with key stakeholders.

Plan Stakeholder Engagement, identify and compile a list of personas their characteristics and responsibilities. Identify stakeholders who will have the responsibility and authority to make decisions about business analysis work including who will be responsible for setting priorities and who will approve changes to business requirements.

Review As-is business processes and procedures, analyse business needs/gaps and related data, determine possible solutions, and define requirements

Facilitate early-stage workshops (e.g. white board sessions, ideation and design thinking sessions as well as JAD) with stakeholders to understand their needs, analyse and elicit requirements. Capture information in a format that is specific to elicitation activity e.g. user stories, customer journeys, prototypes, etc.

Prepare materials and facilitates workshops/consultations – structure insights, summarise insights into a visual presentation about the user needs, identifying pain points and areas of improvement.

Assisting to identify where on the backlog (in your squad), requirements are similar and can be grouped together to save time and innovate.

Eliciting & Analyse requirements & Document (Design):

Conduct BABOK or Design thinking workshops, following agreed frameworks (Brainstorming & Ideation).

Brainstorm ideas and activities that will be performed across initiative including who will perform the activities, the timing and sequencing of the work, the deliverables that will be produced and business analysis technique that may be utilised.

Structure ideas & and generate requirements documents defining solutions

Produce Requirements Traceability Matrix to ensure requirements have a clearly defined relationship to other requirements solution components, or releases or phases or iterations, within solution scope.

Assess requirements changes, obtain recommendation to approve, modify or deny a proposed change to requirements.

Document and model requirements in the form of text, matrices and diagrams (including As-Is and To-Be Business Processes).

Document detailed business requirements, reporting requirements functional specification and training requirements e.g. Use Narratives.

Facilitate Design Thinking workshops to design solution that meet all business requirements.

Collaborate with technology team to assess vendors regarding business requirements.

Engage with technical teams to propose and specify solutions.

Provide input into the development of function- specific business plans associated with opportunities identified.

Problem solving & change requests:

Negotiate and resolve requirements conflicts, issues, and change requirements of low/medium risk and on a day-to-day basis to ensure the alignment of solutions, scope, and business needs.

Document and manage change requirements of low/medium risk and supporting specifications.

Investigate problems and propose solutions by interacting with users, developers, and other stakeholders.

Provide input into training material that support implementation.

Closely monitors and answer queries from development, testing, and design teams

Desired Skills:

Six Sigma

DCOR

CMAT

ISO9000

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

