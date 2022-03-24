Business Solution Analyst

-Effectively cross-collaborate with multiple stakeholders to define current and future state of business processes, identifying issues, and risks, suggesting mitigation strategies and driving towards sustainable solutions.

-Own and drive end-to-end solutions throughout Operations.

-Work closely with the key stakeholders to gather customer requirements, translate them into clear requirements documents, write compelling business cases and proposals, and then implement those approved and prioritized by the Operations Steering Committee and Project Portfolio Board to deliver cost-effective solutions.

-Collaborate with all of Operations’ partners to find alternatives and solutions to business challenges.

-Identify, understand, negotiate and document business requirements with various groups.

-Manage the delivery of business cases, project scope and requirements documents, test plans, and rollout communications.

-Act as primary liaison with business functions and solution management during the development lifecycle, from needs analysis and bug tracking to UAT and rollout.

-Develop and manage direct relationships with key stakeholders and subject matter experts to ensure the business solutions are aligned with their goals and priorities, and how process automation through IT solutions will help them reach their goals.

-Clearly understand, articulate and document existing “as-is” systems & business architecture and define strategy for “to-be” architecture.

-Developing methods, techniques, architectures and standards for obtaining solutions

-Create and maintain a cohesive, coordinated plan to deliver solutions that meet the stakeholders’ priorities within budgetary and product requirements.

-Define and gain agreement on project budgets, ensure projects track to the budget.

-Provide in-depth business & technical strategy for systems solutions, identify business gaps and correlate to potential solutions.

-Drive the prioritization process by which decisions are made around the final project scope.

-Analyze and document requirements and use appropriate techniques to refine, review and validate requirements.

-Demonstrate a sound understanding of how the overall business solution is positioned, deployed and supported.

Provide leadership to employees within the organisation, creating a winning culture and high morale

Lead as an Ambassador and executor of Change

-Act as a change management architect in periods of change to ensure continuity to operations

-Manage the integration of CIT and Processing into a seamless end to end solution for customers

-Effectively communicate and embed new processes and procedures as they occur addressing or escalating matters / concerns to the SME’s (subject matter experts) when required

-Facilitate the necessary presentations, workshops or forums in order to ensure consistent and accurate communication is given across one’s centre/s

Requirements

3 years working experience with exposure to business analysts and testing experience

2 years Business Analyst experience

1 year Testing experience

-Exposure to project management, project budgets and related processes

-Process redesign, mapping on operational level, change control methodologies

Education:

-Business or IT related qualification

-Business Analysis and testing course advantageous

-IIBA™CBAP™ certification

Learn more/Apply for this position