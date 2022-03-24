Desktop Support Engineer

Mar 24, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Provide end-user technical desk-side support (installation, configuration, problem identification and resolution) for Microsoft products and a range of business applications.
  • To diagnose and resolve hardware related issues on Desktops and Laptops.
  • Manage and update assigned service calls via a Service Desk Software solution.
  • Assist with audio-visual and technical requirements for meetings and presentations
  • Assist with Change and Release management activities (application testing, software delivery)
  • Maintain a shared knowledge base and engage in formal and informal knowledge transfer
  • Assist with the investigation of new technology, hardware and software.
  • Adhere to company processes and procedures including relevant documentation
  • Diagnose and resolve hardware related issues on Desktops and Laptops

Requirements:

  • IT qualification/background (A+, N+, MCP)
  • 4 -6 years’ experience in an IT user support role within a professional services environment
  • Must have working knowledge of Desktop/laptop hardware, multifunction printers, networking
  • Must be able to work afterhours when required (on a shift basis)
  • Knowledge of and experience in supporting Information sources and trading systems highly advantageous.
  • A comprehensive knowledge of IT infrastructure technology including LAN, WAN, hardware, networks (data & voice), operating systems, remote connectivity, platforms and configurations.
  • Experience of device support (including mobile devices).
  • Extensive experience working as a technical team member within a busy and complex IT organisation
  • Knowledge of and experience in supporting information sources and trading systems highly advantageous

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Learn more/Apply for this position