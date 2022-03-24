Desktop Support Engineer

Responsibilities:
- Provide end-user technical desk-side support (installation, configuration, problem identification and resolution) for Microsoft products and a range of business applications.
- To diagnose and resolve hardware related issues on Desktops and Laptops.
- Manage and update assigned service calls via a Service Desk Software solution.
- Assist with audio-visual and technical requirements for meetings and presentations
- Assist with Change and Release management activities (application testing, software delivery)
- Maintain a shared knowledge base and engage in formal and informal knowledge transfer
- Assist with the investigation of new technology, hardware and software.
- Adhere to company processes and procedures including relevant documentation
Requirements:
- IT qualification/background (A+, N+, MCP)
- 4 -6 years’ experience in an IT user support role within a professional services environment
- Must have working knowledge of Desktop/laptop hardware, multifunction printers, networking
- Must be able to work afterhours when required (on a shift basis)
- Knowledge of and experience in supporting Information sources and trading systems highly advantageous.
- A comprehensive knowledge of IT infrastructure technology including LAN, WAN, hardware, networks (data & voice), operating systems, remote connectivity, platforms and configurations.
- Experience of device support (including mobile devices).
- Extensive experience working as a technical team member within a busy and complex IT organisation
