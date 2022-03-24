IT Devops Engineer

My client seeks a senior DevOps Engineer to join their team in the Cape Town area.

Software Testing / QA Products

Monitor cloud infrastructure

Run and maintain different product environments

Improving CI/CD and deployment methods

Managing ITOps Team

Requirements:

Bachelors Degree – IT / Software Eng / Computer Science

Agile knowledge

5-8 Years DevOPS experience

3-5 Years managing a team

Python experience

TypeScript experience

Azure management experience

Linux

Desired Skills:

DevOPS

Agile

Python

ISO

Azure

QA Products

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

My client is based in Somerset West

