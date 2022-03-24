IT Devops Engineer

My client seeks a senior DevOps Engineer to join their team in the Cape Town area.
- Software Testing / QA Products
- Monitor cloud infrastructure
- Run and maintain different product environments
- Improving CI/CD and deployment methods
- Managing ITOps Team
Requirements:
- Bachelors Degree – IT / Software Eng / Computer Science
- Agile knowledge
- 5-8 Years DevOPS experience
- 3-5 Years managing a team
- Python experience
- TypeScript experience
- Azure management experience
- Linux
Desired Skills:
- DevOPS
- Agile
- Python
- ISO
- Azure
- QA Products
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
My client is based in Somerset West