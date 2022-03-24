IT Devops Engineer

My client seeks a senior DevOps Engineer to join their team in the Cape Town area.

  • Software Testing / QA Products
  • Monitor cloud infrastructure
  • Run and maintain different product environments
  • Improving CI/CD and deployment methods
  • Managing ITOps Team

Requirements:

  • Bachelors Degree – IT / Software Eng / Computer Science
  • Agile knowledge
  • 5-8 Years DevOPS experience
  • 3-5 Years managing a team
  • Python experience
  • TypeScript experience
  • Azure management experience
  • Linux

Desired Skills:

  • DevOPS
  • Agile
  • Python
  • ISO
  • Azure
  • QA Products

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

My client is based in Somerset West

