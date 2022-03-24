IT Security Specialist

This role must assess cyber security infrastructure and develop strategies and architectures to enable targeted, value adding Cyber Risk Solutions. It is responsible for ongoing testing to evaluate the effectiveness of cyber security technologies and to identify opportunities for improvements. Requires a Candidate with a demonstrated understanding of Security architecture and knowledge of wider Cyber Security issues.

Degree in Computer Science, IT, Systems Engineering or similar

Minimum 4 years’ expeirence in focused cyber security role

Certification required in one or more of the following:

CISM (Certified Information Security Manager)

CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional)

ISMP (Information Security Management Principles)

CCSP (Certified Cloud Security Professional)

SABSA Chartered Security Architect

Development architecture artifacts using modelling methods such as ArchiMate™, UML, BPMN and/or others

Experience with data encryption including endpoint, email and databases; Cryptography, PKI and centralized key management

Experience with Information and Cyber Security Frameworks: ISO/IEC 27001/2; NIST SP800-53; NIST CSF; CYBOK

Software / solution architecture, modeling, design and development and designing network layer security solutions

Web and mobile application security, including mobile gateway security and multi-channel security; PCI standards and Payments

Java, Javascript, Unix / Windows system administration and scripting

Good understanding of at least one of the leading IAM products (Sailpoint, CyberArk, Forgerock or others)

Networks and network architecture and integrations

ISO27001 and ISF Standards of Good Practice for Information Security

Demonstrated understanding of legal frameworks related to Information Security, Cyber Security, Data Protection and/or Privacy

Desired Skills:

Cyber security

CISSP

CISM

ISMP

CCSP

SABSA

JAVA

Sailpoint

CyberArk

Forgerock

ISO27001

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years FMCG

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

