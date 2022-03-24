IT Security Specialist

This role must assess cyber security infrastructure and develop strategies and architectures to enable targeted, value adding Cyber Risk Solutions. It is responsible for ongoing testing to evaluate the effectiveness of cyber security technologies and to identify opportunities for improvements. Requires a Candidate with a demonstrated understanding of Security architecture and knowledge of wider Cyber Security issues.
- Degree in Computer Science, IT, Systems Engineering or similar
- Minimum 4 years’ expeirence in focused cyber security role
- Certification required in one or more of the following:
CISM (Certified Information Security Manager)
CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional)
ISMP (Information Security Management Principles)
CCSP (Certified Cloud Security Professional)
SABSA Chartered Security Architect
- Development architecture artifacts using modelling methods such as ArchiMate™, UML, BPMN and/or others
- Experience with data encryption including endpoint, email and databases; Cryptography, PKI and centralized key management
- Experience with Information and Cyber Security Frameworks: ISO/IEC 27001/2; NIST SP800-53; NIST CSF; CYBOK
- Software / solution architecture, modeling, design and development and designing network layer security solutions
- Web and mobile application security, including mobile gateway security and multi-channel security; PCI standards and Payments
- Java, Javascript, Unix / Windows system administration and scripting
- Good understanding of at least one of the leading IAM products (Sailpoint, CyberArk, Forgerock or others)
- Networks and network architecture and integrations
- ISO27001 and ISF Standards of Good Practice for Information Security
- Demonstrated understanding of legal frameworks related to Information Security, Cyber Security, Data Protection and/or Privacy
Desired Skills:
- Cyber security
- CISSP
- CISM
- ISMP
- CCSP
- SABSA
- JAVA
- Sailpoint
- CyberArk
- Forgerock
- ISO27001
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years FMCG
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree