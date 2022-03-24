Urgently seeking self-managed, self-motivated IT Technician to take care of remote and on-site support at external clients.
Seeking qualified individual who has a stable CV, driver’s license and car to assist with hardware, software, server and networking support. Start ASAP.
Minimum requirements:
– Matric
– Completed MCSE or similar qualification
– 4years + IT Support experience
Desired Skills:
- IT Support
- IT Technician
About The Employer:
Leading IT Company that services national and international client base. Great company culture, excellent Management team and huge prospects for development.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Petrol
- Cell