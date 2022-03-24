IT Technician

Urgently seeking self-managed, self-motivated IT Technician to take care of remote and on-site support at external clients.

Seeking qualified individual who has a stable CV, driver’s license and car to assist with hardware, software, server and networking support. Start ASAP.

Minimum requirements:

– Matric

– Completed MCSE or similar qualification

– 4years + IT Support experience

Desired Skills:

IT Support

IT Technician

About The Employer:

Leading IT Company that services national and international client base. Great company culture, excellent Management team and huge prospects for development.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Petrol

Cell

Learn more/Apply for this position