Lead Java Developer with Ruby Experience

A leading international fintech company which is rapidly growing, is looking to employ a Lead Java Developer who is experienced with Ruby on Rails.

They house one seamless model comprised of three interwoven platforms, and are currently building the third. The successful incumbent will be responsible for the team building the platform and will need to have strong leadership skills.

This is a fully remote position, with flexi hours so you can focus on being the most productive at times that suit you best. Best of all? You can live anywhere in SA or even abroad for this role!

Desired Experience & Qualification:

South African ID or work permit

Relevant IT qualification ideal

Minimum of 5 years development experience

Experienced with Ruby on Rails and Java

Preferably prior fintech experience

If you want more information on this position and company, or wish to apply, submit your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Java

Ruby

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

