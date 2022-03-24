Network Engineer

Network Engineer – Level 2

Description:

As a level 2 Network Engineer, you will be responsible for providing quality technical

support to our rapidly growing managed service clients. You will diagnose problems and

troubleshoot issues on the network, including the wireless access points, routers,

switches and answer directly the team leader

This role is responsible for maintaining, troubleshooting, and improving customer

networks, with the goal of maximizing customer network performance. You will also

provide troubleshooting and configuration support by using your strong technical skills

in networking for network performance monitoring solutions.

Roles and responsibilities

? Installation and configuration of wireless, network security, routing and

switching.

? Technical lead on deployment projects.

? Managing and auditing core network components.

? Designing networks based on principals’ requirements.

? Maintaining accurate network diagrams and network management software

information for all areas of the network.

? Preventing and responding to network security breaches, including daily

security log reviews.

? Staying abreast of and ensuring optimal use of current technologies throughout

the networking infrastructure.

? Liaising with Vendors and suppliers for network services and equipment.

? Managing and supporting network infrastructure.

Qualifications/Minimum

requirements

? CCNP or other relevant professional Certification AND one other associate

certification (Juniper, Ruckus, Fortinet, Arista, Nokia, Alcatel)

? Multiple professional Certifications preferred.

? Good knowledge of NMS systems

? Min 4 Years’ Experience in a networking role

? Valid Driver’s License and Own Transport

? Tech savvy with working knowledge of networking products

? Ability to diagnose and resolve technical issues

? Proficiency in English

? Excellent communication skills

? Customer-oriented and cool-tempered

Desired Skills:

Juniper

Ruckus

Fortinet

Arista

Nokia

Alcatel

Installation

wireless

security

networking

routing

switching

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

– Great working culture

– Surround yourself with Succesful People

– Learn and grow with the best

Employer & Job Benefits:

18 days leave

