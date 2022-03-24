RPG Developer at Sabenza IT

Are you a IBM RPG Developer with a passion for Coding and a desire to grow in a dynamic, customer centric team?

Our client is looking for a RPG Developer with 5+ Years experience.

The ideal candidate should be able to work autonomously whilst still forming part of the team.

Experience and skills required:

Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or equivalent

Must have at least 5 years IBMi, IBM RPG Development experience

Must have knowledge and at least 5 years’ experience of the IBMi and its infrastructure

Must have knowledge and experience in Java , AWS, Angular

Experience in the financial services industry with general knowledge of underlying IT architectures and technologies

Knowledge of database management system software (SQL, no-SQL, ERDs, DB modelling, transactions, object-relational-mapping)

Knowledge of object or component-oriented design / development software, operating system software, business process modelling and design, web platform development software

Exposure to Lean and Agile methodology tools

Knowledge of design across multiple domains (UI design and technologies including web and mobile, business logic, service, database)

Knowledge of DevOps philosophy and practices

Exposure to documentation of solutions using notation and method most appropriate to consuming stakeholders

Knowledge of application servers & integration patterns and middleware.

