RPG Developer at Sabenza IT

Mar 24, 2022

Are you a IBM RPG Developer with a passion for Coding and a desire to grow in a dynamic, customer centric team?

Our client is looking for a RPG Developer with 5+ Years experience.

The ideal candidate should be able to work autonomously whilst still forming part of the team.

Experience and skills required:

  • Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or equivalent
  • Must have at least 5 years IBMi, IBM RPG Development experience
  • Must have knowledge and at least 5 years’ experience of the IBMi and its infrastructure
  • Must have knowledge and experience in Java , AWS, Angular
  • Experience in the financial services industry with general knowledge of underlying IT architectures and technologies
  • Knowledge of database management system software (SQL, no-SQL, ERDs, DB modelling, transactions, object-relational-mapping)
  • Knowledge of object or component-oriented design / development software, operating system software, business process modelling and design, web platform development software
  • Exposure to Lean and Agile methodology tools
  • Knowledge of design across multiple domains (UI design and technologies including web and mobile, business logic, service, database)
  • Knowledge of DevOps philosophy and practices
  • Exposure to documentation of solutions using notation and method most appropriate to consuming stakeholders
  • Knowledge of application servers & integration patterns and middleware.

