Scrum Master at Datafin Recruitment

AN innovative Investment Firm seek the strong leadership of a pragmatic & self-driven Scrum Master to engage with teams and stakeholders and ensure the effective execution of the Scrum framework and continuous improvement. There will also be an opportunity to help the team simplify their dependencies and introduce them to modern engineering practices where applicable. Essential requirements include 5+ years’ experience in IT and the ability to engage with all levels of business. Any relevant tertiary qualification, at least 3 years’ experience in a similar role within an Agile development environment and understanding of Engineering practises will prove beneficial.

DUTIES:

Organise and help execute the Scrum framework: Scrum meetings (i.e., daily stand-ups, sprint reviews, retrospectives, planning sessions) and metrics (burndown charts, predictability metrics).

Assist the Product Owner in prioritisation and scheduling of work, to meet agreed delivery time frames.

Make sure that all the team members understand their roles and fulfil them to the best of their ability.

Guide/Coach/Mentor the development team to take on the responsibilities of the process and the ownership of the product – lead team to a self-organised state.

Identify and facilitate the resolution of identified impediments.

Help the team in its use of Scrum and Agile practices by motivating the team and reminding the team of its goals and how they choose to meet them.

REQUIREMENTS:

Essential –

At least 5+ years’ IT industry experience.

Experience in dealing with all levels of business.

Advantageous –

Relevant tertiary qualification.

3-4 Years’ experience within an Agile development environment as a Scrum Master.

Understanding Engineering practises and can coach teams in their use.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong communication, coaching and facilitation skills.

Flexible, resilient, energetic and have an adaptive leadership style.

Influential. Able to exert influence without authority inside and outside the team.

Strong logical thinking and deductive reasoning.

Strong negotiation and conflict resolution skills.

Self-motivated and the ability to motivate others.

Excellent interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types and deal with conflict in an effective way.

Collaborative: Works to ensure a collaborative culture exists within the team.

Highly observant and an expert at root cause analysis

Committed and responsible: Take responsibility without assuming any authority that might be useful in achieving it.

Humble and leads through Servant Leadership. Recognises the value in all team members and by example lead others to the same opinion.

Desired Skills:

Scrum

Master

Sprint

