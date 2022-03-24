Senior BI Data Engineer at Reverside

Senior BI Data Engineer Role

We are looking for BI Data Engineers with 3-5 years + solid development experience in data engineering and has solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Experience:

3-5 years + experience working with Oracle PL/SQL, SQL and MDX

3-5 years + experience in Extraction Transformation and Loading (ETL) development environment using the Oracle Data Integrator (ODI).

Work with the technical architecture and development team to contribute to design and analysis.

Interpret data and analyse results.

Work with external teams to resolve data issues.

DesignImplement Data Management strategies which include validation of source data and the use of data in management reporting

Good technical understanding of data modelling, design and architecture principles and techniques.

Experience in high data volume environments.

Must have experience in the Kimball methodology

Experience with OLAP Cubes

Dimensional data modelling experience

Experience in working with multi-dimensional cubes

Project development exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies)

Advantageous:

Working knowledge on programming tools like Python, R, Java, Scala and Julia is advantageous

Working knowledge on PostgreSQL, Spark, Hadoop, HDFS and Amazon S3

Experience of working in an agile development environment. Disciplined Agile Development (DAD) experience will be an added advantage

Minimum technical competencies:

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Database analysis, design & administration

Technical Test Plan Design

IT systems development processes

System Engineering

Programming

Application development

Standards and governance

Data modelling using: o Table structures

Store Procedures

SSIS Packages

SQL

Competencies:

Proficiency in English (both verbal and written skills);

Client Orientation

Verbal and written communication

Managing Work/Time management

Problem solving and analysis

Contributing to Team Success

Proven ability to accurately estimate work

Pays attention to details

Qualifications/ Certification:

A BSc degree in Computer Science / Information Systems / Mathematics/ Statistics or equivalent

Advantageous

Oracle (ODI) certification or other relevant data engineering certifications

