Senior BI Data Engineer at Reverside

Mar 24, 2022

Senior BI Data Engineer Role

We are looking for BI Data Engineers with 3-5 years + solid development experience in data engineering and has solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Experience:

  • 3-5 years + experience working with Oracle PL/SQL, SQL and MDX
  • 3-5 years + experience in Extraction Transformation and Loading (ETL) development environment using the Oracle Data Integrator (ODI).
  • Work with the technical architecture and development team to contribute to design and analysis.
  • Interpret data and analyse results.
  • Work with external teams to resolve data issues.
  • DesignImplement Data Management strategies which include validation of source data and the use of data in management reporting
  • Good technical understanding of data modelling, design and architecture principles and techniques.
  • Experience in high data volume environments.
  • Must have experience in the Kimball methodology
  • Experience with OLAP Cubes
  • Dimensional data modelling experience
  • Experience in working with multi-dimensional cubes
  • Project development exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies)

Advantageous:

  • Working knowledge on programming tools like Python, R, Java, Scala and Julia is advantageous
  • Working knowledge on PostgreSQL, Spark, Hadoop, HDFS and Amazon S3
  • Experience of working in an agile development environment. Disciplined Agile Development (DAD) experience will be an added advantage

Minimum technical competencies:

  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
  • Database analysis, design & administration
  • Technical Test Plan Design
  • IT systems development processes
  • System Engineering
  • Programming
  • Application development
  • Standards and governance
  • Data modelling using: o Table structures
  • Store Procedures
  • SSIS Packages
  • SQL

Competencies:

  • Proficiency in English (both verbal and written skills);
  • Client Orientation
  • Verbal and written communication
  • Managing Work/Time management
  • Problem solving and analysis
  • Contributing to Team Success
  • Proven ability to accurately estimate work
  • Pays attention to details

Qualifications/ Certification:

  • A BSc degree in Computer Science / Information Systems / Mathematics/ Statistics or equivalent

Advantageous

  • Oracle (ODI) certification or other relevant data engineering certifications

