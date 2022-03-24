Senior BI Data Engineer at Reverside

Senior BI Data Engineer Role
We are looking for BI Data Engineers with 3-5 years + solid development experience in data engineering and has solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Experience:
- 3-5 years + experience working with Oracle PL/SQL, SQL and MDX
- 3-5 years + experience in Extraction Transformation and Loading (ETL) development environment using the Oracle Data Integrator (ODI).
- Work with the technical architecture and development team to contribute to design and analysis.
- Interpret data and analyse results.
- Work with external teams to resolve data issues.
- DesignImplement Data Management strategies which include validation of source data and the use of data in management reporting
- Good technical understanding of data modelling, design and architecture principles and techniques.
- Experience in high data volume environments.
- Must have experience in the Kimball methodology
- Experience with OLAP Cubes
- Dimensional data modelling experience
- Experience in working with multi-dimensional cubes
- Project development exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies)
Advantageous:
- Working knowledge on programming tools like Python, R, Java, Scala and Julia is advantageous
- Working knowledge on PostgreSQL, Spark, Hadoop, HDFS and Amazon S3
- Experience of working in an agile development environment. Disciplined Agile Development (DAD) experience will be an added advantage
Minimum technical competencies:
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
- Database analysis, design & administration
- Technical Test Plan Design
- IT systems development processes
- System Engineering
- Programming
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Data modelling using: o Table structures
- Store Procedures
- SSIS Packages
- SQL
Competencies:
- Proficiency in English (both verbal and written skills);
- Client Orientation
- Verbal and written communication
- Managing Work/Time management
- Problem solving and analysis
- Contributing to Team Success
- Proven ability to accurately estimate work
- Pays attention to details
Qualifications/ Certification:
- A BSc degree in Computer Science / Information Systems / Mathematics/ Statistics or equivalent
Advantageous
- Oracle (ODI) certification or other relevant data engineering certifications