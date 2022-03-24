Senior Java Developer

Mar 24, 2022

Key Purpose

  • Design, code, test, debug and correct program modules in development.
  • Provide support and maintenance of computer systems.
  • Produce complex specifications and implement systems enhancements.
  • Work with the system architect to define the system design and then develop and test the necessary code that will be deployed.

Key outputs:
The successful applicant will be responsible for but not limited to the following job functions:

  • Design of the system architecture
  • Assistance with the production of technical specifications
  • Design solutions across multiple systems
  • Strong technical knowledge across multiple disciplines (such as development patterns, MVC, front-end frameworks, Spring framework, performance and optimisation)
  • Debug across multiple systems – Build and maintain systems;
  • Integrate new systems with existing ones
  • Analyse existing systems to evaluate user requirements, assist with technical specifications
  • Lead small team of developers on various projects – Detailed design capabilities to ensure that the system is designed to consider dimensions such as security, performance, and user friendliness

Education:

  • Matric
  • BSc (IT/Computer Science) or any other relevant Computer Science Degree
  • Formal Java Qualification

Experience:

  • 6+ years' experience in Java development with exposure to core competencies listed
  • Software development within SDLC
  • Unit Testing
  • Data modelling and design of database structures
