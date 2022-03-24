Senior Java Developer

Key Purpose

Design, code, test, debug and correct program modules in development.

Provide support and maintenance of computer systems.

Produce complex specifications and implement systems enhancements.

Work with the system architect to define the system design and then develop and test the necessary code that will be deployed.

Key outputs:

The successful applicant will be responsible for but not limited to the following job functions:

Design of the system architecture

Assistance with the production of technical specifications

Design solutions across multiple systems

Strong technical knowledge across multiple disciplines (such as development patterns, MVC, front-end frameworks, Spring framework, performance and optimisation)

Debug across multiple systems – Build and maintain systems;

Integrate new systems with existing ones

Analyse existing systems to evaluate user requirements, assist with technical specifications

Lead small team of developers on various projects – Detailed design capabilities to ensure that the system is designed to consider dimensions such as security, performance, and user friendliness

Education:

Matric

BSc (IT/Computer Science) or any other relevant Computer Science Degree

Formal Java Qualification

Experience:

6+ years’ experience in Java development with exposure to core competencies listedï‚· Software development within SDLC

Unit Testing

Data modelling and design of database structures

BSc Computer Science /Information Systems degree

Formal Java qualification

