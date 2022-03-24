Senior Java Developer

Key Purpose
- Design, code, test, debug and correct program modules in development.
- Provide support and maintenance of computer systems.
- Produce complex specifications and implement systems enhancements.
- Work with the system architect to define the system design and then develop and test the necessary code that will be deployed.
Key outputs:
The successful applicant will be responsible for but not limited to the following job functions:
- Design of the system architecture
- Assistance with the production of technical specifications
- Design solutions across multiple systems
- Strong technical knowledge across multiple disciplines (such as development patterns, MVC, front-end frameworks, Spring framework, performance and optimisation)
- Debug across multiple systems – Build and maintain systems;
- Integrate new systems with existing ones
- Analyse existing systems to evaluate user requirements, assist with technical specifications
- Lead small team of developers on various projects – Detailed design capabilities to ensure that the system is designed to consider dimensions such as security, performance, and user friendliness
Education:
- Matric
- BSc (IT/Computer Science) or any other relevant Computer Science Degree
- Formal Java Qualification
Experience:
- 6+ years’ experience in Java development with exposure to core competencies listedï‚· Software development within SDLC
- Unit Testing
- Data modelling and design of database structures
ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED