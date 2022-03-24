Senior Project Manager

One of the leading retail giants based in Cape Town have an amazing opportunity for a Project Manager III.
The ideal candidate should have:
- Retail Experience (Essential)
- Computer Science or Information Systems Degree/ Diploma.
- Qualification in Project Management – PMP or Prince2
- Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables
- Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques within depth knowledge of at least one methodology ( IT uses PMBoK/Agile/ASAP)
- Good knowledge of the Retail business environment
Job Objectives:
- Project initiation – Project charter
Project planning – Project management plan including:
Project schedule
- Project budget
- Project quality plan
Risk management plan
Monitoring and controlling of project execution:
Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log
Project status reportsProject steering committee presentation
Project close – close out presentation, reports and handover
Skills:
- Experience of using project tools
- Ability to manage business expectations.
- Ability to coach and mentor teammates.
- Change management
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Change Management
- Prince 2
- Pmbok
- Agile
- Retail
- Project Budget
- Project Plan
- Risk Management
- Project Schedule
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma