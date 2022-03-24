Senior Project Manager

Mar 24, 2022

One of the leading retail giants based in Cape Town have an amazing opportunity for a Project Manager III.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • Retail Experience (Essential)
  • Computer Science or Information Systems Degree/ Diploma.
  • Qualification in Project Management – PMP or Prince2
  • Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables
  • Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques within depth knowledge of at least one methodology ( IT uses PMBoK/Agile/ASAP)
  • Good knowledge of the Retail business environment

Job Objectives:

  • Project initiation – Project charter

  • Project planning – Project management plan including:

  • Project schedule

  • Project budget
  • Project quality plan

  • Risk management plan

  • Monitoring and controlling of project execution:

  • Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log

  • Project status reportsProject steering committee presentation

  • Project close – close out presentation, reports and handover

Skills:

  • Experience of using project tools
  • Ability to manage business expectations.
  • Ability to coach and mentor teammates.
  • Change management

Apply now for more information

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Change Management
  • Prince 2
  • Pmbok
  • Agile
  • Retail
  • Project Budget
  • Project Plan
  • Risk Management
  • Project Schedule

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

