Senior Project Manager

One of the leading retail giants based in Cape Town have an amazing opportunity for a Project Manager III.

The ideal candidate should have:

Retail Experience (Essential)

Computer Science or Information Systems Degree/ Diploma.

Qualification in Project Management – PMP or Prince2

Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables

Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques within depth knowledge of at least one methodology ( IT uses PMBoK/Agile/ASAP)

Good knowledge of the Retail business environment

Job Objectives:

Project initiation – Project charter

Project planning – Project management plan including:

Project schedule

Project budget

Project quality plan

Risk management plan

Monitoring and controlling of project execution:

Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log

Project status reportsProject steering committee presentation

Project close – close out presentation, reports and handover

Skills:

Experience of using project tools

Ability to manage business expectations.

Ability to coach and mentor teammates.

Change management

Apply now for more information 🙂

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Change Management

Prince 2

Pmbok

Agile

Retail

Project Budget

Project Plan

Risk Management

Project Schedule

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position