Senior Software Developer

Mar 24, 2022

(1,2 & 3 are indispensable and would be a prerequisite)

  • C# .net (Winforms, WCF Service, ASP.net Web Services (REST and SOAP), Windows Services)
  • Android (Java, App development & maintenance with Room, LiveData, Volley, Glide, MQTT and others)
  • MySQL (SQL queries, schema creation and management, Replication setup and maintenance for Master-Master, Crash recovery)
  • Competence with XML and JSON (formats, namespaces, limitations etc)
  • Competence with Network setup and maintenance (IPv4, SSL, VPN, IPsec, MPLS, APN’s & Firewalls)
  • Version Control with SVN / GIT
  • Apache Tomcat
  • Internet Information Services (Setup and Maintenance)
  • GWT (Java, Maintenance and development)
  • Microsoft Server Setup and Maintenance
  • Competence with Microsoft Office (word, excel, outlook, powerpoint)

Qualifications
Beng Computer or Electronics
or
BSc Computer Science

Minimum 4 applicable years’ work experience

Typical Tools used
Visual Studio (2008 -> 2019)
Android Studio
Eclipse
Apache Netbeans
MySQL Management Studio
Microsoft Office
Tortoise SVN
IBM Websphere MQ

Desired Skills:

  • C#.net
  • Android
  • Mysql
  • BEng
  • Bsc

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position