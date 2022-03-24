Senior Software Developer

(1,2 & 3 are indispensable and would be a prerequisite)
- C# .net (Winforms, WCF Service, ASP.net Web Services (REST and SOAP), Windows Services)
- Android (Java, App development & maintenance with Room, LiveData, Volley, Glide, MQTT and others)
- MySQL (SQL queries, schema creation and management, Replication setup and maintenance for Master-Master, Crash recovery)
- Competence with XML and JSON (formats, namespaces, limitations etc)
- Competence with Network setup and maintenance (IPv4, SSL, VPN, IPsec, MPLS, APN’s & Firewalls)
- Version Control with SVN / GIT
- Apache Tomcat
- Internet Information Services (Setup and Maintenance)
- GWT (Java, Maintenance and development)
- Microsoft Server Setup and Maintenance
- Competence with Microsoft Office (word, excel, outlook, powerpoint)
Qualifications
Beng Computer or Electronics
or
BSc Computer Science
Minimum 4 applicable years’ work experience
Typical Tools used
Visual Studio (2008 -> 2019)
Android Studio
Eclipse
Apache Netbeans
MySQL Management Studio
Microsoft Office
Tortoise SVN
IBM Websphere MQ
