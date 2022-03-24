Software and Web Developer

Our client, a giant in the Telecommunications sector, is actively seeking a Software/Web Developer to join their ranks.
If this sounds like you, keep reading!
Technical Requirements:
- Relational and non-relational database foundational knowledge
- Software and web development knowledge base
- Software and web development frameworks, concepts and terms
- Software engineering knowledge (Tableau, Elastic, Alteryx, React, Firebase, Flink, Python, Shell scripting, JavaScript, React, Firebase, Web scraping, Boilerplate frameworks.)
- DevOps CI/CD and cloud deployment best practises
- Cloud containerisation knowledge, standards and application deployment options
- Cloud computing and platform management (GCP, Azure, AWS, etc.)
Tasks you will be required to perform:
- Identify the organizational improvements needed, designing systems to implement those changes, then training and motivating others to use these systems.
- Execute work related to designing UI’s and UX’s elements that enable users to use our products and services efficiently and with minimal effort.
- Execute on the design, development and/or maintenance of any web-based components that are necessary for tools and services to function correctly.
- Engage with stakeholders to support the design and delivery of data science projects and solutions.
- Use software development techniques to solve business problems.
- Lead and develop a team of junior software and web developers.
- Contribute to our agile way of work and our innovation culture.
- Translate business requirements into system requirements.
- Consistent documentation of all implemented tools, systems and processes.
Apply now and let’s get your future started today!
Desired Skills:
- google cloud platform
- devops
- javascript
- python
- sql
- nosql