Software and Web Developer

Mar 24, 2022

Our client, a giant in the Telecommunications sector, is actively seeking a Software/Web Developer to join their ranks.

Technical Requirements:

  • Relational and non-relational database foundational knowledge
  • Software and web development knowledge base
  • Software and web development frameworks, concepts and terms
  • Software engineering knowledge (Tableau, Elastic, Alteryx, React, Firebase, Flink, Python, Shell scripting, JavaScript, React, Firebase, Web scraping, Boilerplate frameworks.)
  • DevOps CI/CD and cloud deployment best practises
  • Cloud containerisation knowledge, standards and application deployment options
  • Cloud computing and platform management (GCP, Azure, AWS, etc.)

Tasks you will be required to perform:

  • Identify the organizational improvements needed, designing systems to implement those changes, then training and motivating others to use these systems.
  • Execute work related to designing UI’s and UX’s elements that enable users to use our products and services efficiently and with minimal effort.
  • Execute on the design, development and/or maintenance of any web-based components that are necessary for tools and services to function correctly.
  • Engage with stakeholders to support the design and delivery of data science projects and solutions.
  • Use software development techniques to solve business problems.
  • Lead and develop a team of junior software and web developers.
  • Contribute to our agile way of work and our innovation culture.
  • Translate business requirements into system requirements.
  • Consistent documentation of all implemented tools, systems and processes.

Desired Skills:

  • google cloud platform
  • devops
  • javascript
  • python
  • sql
  • nosql

