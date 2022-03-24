Specialist: Software and Web Development

Mar 24, 2022

CORE DESCRIPTION

  • Responsible to support data science projects and solutions by leveraging software and web development experience to solve a variety of use cases across the client and for its customers.
  • Expected to be highly skilled in systems analysis and design, web and software engineering and UX and UI design with the ability build and scale tools and applications effectively in a cloud environment.

FUNCTIONAL KNOWLEDGE

  • Relational and non-relational database foundational knowledge
  • Software and web development knowledge base
  • Software and web development frameworks, concepts and terms
  • Software engineering knowledge (Tableau, Elastic, Alteryx, React, Firebase, Flink, Python, Shell scripting, JavaScript, React, Firebase, Web scraping, Boilerplate frameworks.)
  • Dev ops CI/CD and cloud deployment best practises
  • Cloud containerisation knowledge, standards, and application deployment options
  • Cloud computing and platform management (GCP, Azure, AWS, etc.)

FUNCTIONAL SKILLS

  • Communication (written and verbal)
  • Stakeholder management
  • Problem solving

ATTITUDES/ LEADERSHIP COMPETENCIES

  • Takes initiative
  • Hard working
  • Can do attitude
  • Innovative thinker
  • Works well in teams
  • Works well under pressure
  • Relishes dynamic/Changing environment
  • Highly skilled in multitasking
  • Time management

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Identify the organizational improvements needed, designing systems to implement those changes, then training and motivating others to use these systems.
  • Execute work related to designing UI’s and UX#s elements that enable users to use our products and services efficiently and with minimal effort.
  • Execute on the design, development and/or maintenance of any web-based components that are necessary for tools and services to function correctly.
  • Engage with stakeholders to support the design and delivery of data science projects and solutions.
  • Use software development techniques to solve business problems.
  • Responsible for working with a team of software and web developers to develop and maintain our cloud-based toolsets and production applications.
  • Design, build and maintain software and web based tools and applications hosted on-prem and on cloud environments.
  • Support software and web-based tools and applications for exploratory data analysis and solution development.
  • Lead and develop a team of junior software and web developers
  • Contribute to our agile way of work and our innovation culture.
  • Up to date knowledge of software and web development tools and related technologies.
  • Translate business requirements into system requirements.
  • Consistent documentation of all implemented tools, systems and processes.
  • Support tools, applications and infrastructure lifecycles via standard service management principles and processes.

REQUIRED CERTIFICATION/PROFESSIONAL REGISTRATION

  • Data and cloud certifications will be advantageous (GCP, Azure, AWS) as well as certifications for other software development languages in our stack (React, Java, JavaScript, Python)

QUALIFICATIONS

  • 3-year degree/ diploma (NQF level 6) preferably in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Software and/or Web Development or a related field.
  • A relevant post graduate degree will be an added advantage.

EXPERIENCE

  • 3-5 years relevant experience, of which at least 2 years must have been in a software and/or web development environment.
  • Experience in ICT/ Telecommunications will be an advantage. Experience with system and process analysis and design.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS

  • Experience with Google Cloud Platform.
  • Expected to stay abreast of new software development frameworks, tools and methodologies and be able to put them into practice.

Desired Skills:

  • Software and Web Development

