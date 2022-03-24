Specialist: Software and Web Development

CORE DESCRIPTION
- Responsible to support data science projects and solutions by leveraging software and web development experience to solve a variety of use cases across the client and for its customers.
- Expected to be highly skilled in systems analysis and design, web and software engineering and UX and UI design with the ability build and scale tools and applications effectively in a cloud environment.
FUNCTIONAL KNOWLEDGE
- Relational and non-relational database foundational knowledge
- Software and web development knowledge base
- Software and web development frameworks, concepts and terms
- Software engineering knowledge (Tableau, Elastic, Alteryx, React, Firebase, Flink, Python, Shell scripting, JavaScript, React, Firebase, Web scraping, Boilerplate frameworks.)
- Dev ops CI/CD and cloud deployment best practises
- Cloud containerisation knowledge, standards, and application deployment options
- Cloud computing and platform management (GCP, Azure, AWS, etc.)
FUNCTIONAL SKILLS
- Communication (written and verbal)
- Stakeholder management
- Problem solving
ATTITUDES/ LEADERSHIP COMPETENCIES
- Takes initiative
- Hard working
- Can do attitude
- Innovative thinker
- Works well in teams
- Works well under pressure
- Relishes dynamic/Changing environment
- Highly skilled in multitasking
- Time management
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES
- Identify the organizational improvements needed, designing systems to implement those changes, then training and motivating others to use these systems.
- Execute work related to designing UI’s and UX#s elements that enable users to use our products and services efficiently and with minimal effort.
- Execute on the design, development and/or maintenance of any web-based components that are necessary for tools and services to function correctly.
- Engage with stakeholders to support the design and delivery of data science projects and solutions.
- Use software development techniques to solve business problems.
- Responsible for working with a team of software and web developers to develop and maintain our cloud-based toolsets and production applications.
- Design, build and maintain software and web based tools and applications hosted on-prem and on cloud environments.
- Support software and web-based tools and applications for exploratory data analysis and solution development.
- Lead and develop a team of junior software and web developers
- Contribute to our agile way of work and our innovation culture.
- Up to date knowledge of software and web development tools and related technologies.
- Translate business requirements into system requirements.
- Consistent documentation of all implemented tools, systems and processes.
- Support tools, applications and infrastructure lifecycles via standard service management principles and processes.
REQUIRED CERTIFICATION/PROFESSIONAL REGISTRATION
- Data and cloud certifications will be advantageous (GCP, Azure, AWS) as well as certifications for other software development languages in our stack (React, Java, JavaScript, Python)
QUALIFICATIONS
- 3-year degree/ diploma (NQF level 6) preferably in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Software and/or Web Development or a related field.
- A relevant post graduate degree will be an added advantage.
EXPERIENCE
- 3-5 years relevant experience, of which at least 2 years must have been in a software and/or web development environment.
- Experience in ICT/ Telecommunications will be an advantage. Experience with system and process analysis and design.
SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS
- Experience with Google Cloud Platform.
- Expected to stay abreast of new software development frameworks, tools and methodologies and be able to put them into practice.
Desired Skills:
- Software and Web Development