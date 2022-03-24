My client seeks an experienced Support Engineer to join their team.
Duties:
- Installation of IP Cameras, LED’s, IP Lasers, Network switches etc. on client equipment
- Sensor mounting and configuration
- Network connectivity
- Software installation
- Handover training to clients
- Ongoing remote sensor monitoring
- Ongoing field service
- Travelling to clients
Requirements:
- Engineering Degree (Electronic / IT)
- Onsite Service experience
- Software scripting
- Experience in server and database hosting
- Experience in electronic fault finding
- Drivers license
- Own vehicle
Desired Skills:
- Support
- Electronics
- Setup
- Configuration
About The Employer:
My client is based in Gauteng