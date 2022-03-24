Support Engineer

Mar 24, 2022

My client seeks an experienced Support Engineer to join their team.

Duties:

  • Installation of IP Cameras, LED’s, IP Lasers, Network switches etc. on client equipment
  • Sensor mounting and configuration
  • Network connectivity
  • Software installation
  • Handover training to clients
  • Ongoing remote sensor monitoring
  • Ongoing field service
  • Travelling to clients

Requirements:

  • Engineering Degree (Electronic / IT)
  • Onsite Service experience
  • Software scripting
  • Experience in server and database hosting
  • Experience in electronic fault finding
  • Drivers license
  • Own vehicle

Desired Skills:

  • Support
  • Electronics
  • Setup
  • Configuration

About The Employer:

My client is based in Gauteng

