Support Engineer

My client seeks an experienced Support Engineer to join their team.

Duties:

Installation of IP Cameras, LED’s, IP Lasers, Network switches etc. on client equipment

Sensor mounting and configuration

Network connectivity

Software installation

Handover training to clients

Ongoing remote sensor monitoring

Ongoing field service

Travelling to clients

Requirements:

Engineering Degree (Electronic / IT)

Onsite Service experience

Software scripting

Experience in server and database hosting

Experience in electronic fault finding

Drivers license

Own vehicle

Desired Skills:

Support

Electronics

Setup

Configuration

About The Employer:

My client is based in Gauteng

