Test Analyst at Top Vitae

Responsibilities:
- Development and maintenance on platform/application.
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or
System owner.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as
per ISO standards).
- Meet with end users and gather requirements.
- Facilitate daily stand-ups.
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
- User training.
- Compiling of user and operational manuals.
- System audits.
- User sign off.
- Understanding of integration between different
technologies.
- Coordination between development and support
environments.
- Assisting with the business case.
- Planning and monitoring.
- Eliciting requirements.
- Requirements organisation.
- Translating and simplifying requirements.
- Requirements management and communication.
- Requirements analysis.
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed.
- Assist with identification and management of risks.
Requirements:
- Matric.
- Valid Driver’s License.
- 5-7 years’ experience in relevant programming language.
- Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma/Degree).
- German speaking/understanding (advantageous)
- Willing and able to travel internationally.
- On premise virtualisation technology expertise.
- Experience in testing (manual and automated testing).
- Web and digital project experience advantageous.
- Agile working experience advantageous.
- X-Ray.
- Jira.
- Confluence.
- AWS.
- Good understanding of SAP Production Planning and Confirmation processes (SAP PP module).
- Good Understanding of Tosca Software Testing Tool to perform automate end-to-end testing for the
Production Planning Processes.
- Problem solving capabilities.
- Ability to work as part of a team.
- Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality.
About The Employer:
Our reputable, global client, based in Pretoria who has a large manufacturing concern is looking for a Test Analyst to join their team!