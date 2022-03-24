Test Analyst at Top Vitae

Responsibilities:

Development and maintenance on platform/application.

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or

System owner.

System owner. Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as

per ISO standards).

per ISO standards). Meet with end users and gather requirements.

Facilitate daily stand-ups.

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

User training.

Compiling of user and operational manuals.

System audits.

User sign off.

Understanding of integration between different

technologies.

technologies. Coordination between development and support

environments.

environments. Assisting with the business case.

Planning and monitoring.

Eliciting requirements.

Requirements organisation.

Translating and simplifying requirements.

Requirements management and communication.

Requirements analysis.

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed.

Assist with identification and management of risks.

Requirements:

Matric.

Valid Driver’s License.

5-7 years’ experience in relevant programming language.

Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma/Degree).

German speaking/understanding (advantageous)

Willing and able to travel internationally.

On premise virtualisation technology expertise.

Experience in testing (manual and automated testing).

Web and digital project experience advantageous.

Agile working experience advantageous.

X-Ray.

Jira.

Confluence.

AWS.

Good understanding of SAP Production Planning and Confirmation processes (SAP PP module).

Good Understanding of Tosca Software Testing Tool to perform automate end-to-end testing for the

Production Planning Processes.

Production Planning Processes. Problem solving capabilities.

Ability to work as part of a team.

Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

About The Employer:

Our reputable, global client, based in Pretoria who has a large manufacturing concern is looking for a Test Analyst to join their team!

