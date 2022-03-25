Analyst Developer

Key Job Responsibility
- Facilitate Joint Analysis and Design (JAD) sessions, conduct business interviews and other information gathering techniques in order to determine business requirements
- Analyze and document business requirements in consultation with users according to appropriate methodology and techniques
- Design complex technical solutions in line with the Business requirements to ensure clarity and completeness of the solution quality implementation purposes
- Determine and evaluate performance measures of the system to ensure optimal utilization
- Scrub, manipulate, and load data from other sources into the oracle system to ensure accuracy and correctness of information
- Test and implement technical solutions to ensure that the required standards and objectives are met
- Oversee resources associated with the design, development, testing, and implementation phases of projects to ensure quality deliverables and assist in their growth
- Provide training to relevant stakeholders to ensure they understand and can achieve optimal system utilization.
Minimum requirements & key competency
– 3 year National Diploma (NQF Level 6) in Information Technology
¦ 6 (six) years in an IT System development environment
¦ Knowledge of Oracle HRMS, Compensation and Benefits
¦ Primary Modules involved are Core HRMS, Employee/Manager Self Service, performance management, Absence Management, OTL, Payroll and Benefits Interfaces, Workflow, Approvals Management
¦ Oracle Development Tools
¦ System Development Lifecycle
¦ Oracle application knowledge (desirable)
¦ Information gathering from people
¦ Documentation of information
¦ Oracle development tools.
Desired Skills:
- Oracle
- HRMS
- compensation
- benefits
- jad
- session
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma