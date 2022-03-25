Analyst Developer

Mar 25, 2022

Key Job Responsibility

  • Facilitate Joint Analysis and Design (JAD) sessions, conduct business interviews and other information gathering techniques in order to determine business requirements
  • Analyze and document business requirements in consultation with users according to appropriate methodology and techniques
  • Design complex technical solutions in line with the Business requirements to ensure clarity and completeness of the solution quality implementation purposes
  • Determine and evaluate performance measures of the system to ensure optimal utilization
  • Scrub, manipulate, and load data from other sources into the oracle system to ensure accuracy and correctness of information
  • Test and implement technical solutions to ensure that the required standards and objectives are met
  • Oversee resources associated with the design, development, testing, and implementation phases of projects to ensure quality deliverables and assist in their growth
  • Provide training to relevant stakeholders to ensure they understand and can achieve optimal system utilization.

Minimum requirements & key competency
– 3 year National Diploma (NQF Level 6) in Information Technology
¦ 6 (six) years in an IT System development environment
¦ Knowledge of Oracle HRMS, Compensation and Benefits
¦ Primary Modules involved are Core HRMS, Employee/Manager Self Service, performance management, Absence Management, OTL, Payroll and Benefits Interfaces, Workflow, Approvals Management
¦ Oracle Development Tools
¦ System Development Lifecycle
¦ Oracle application knowledge (desirable)
¦ Information gathering from people
¦ Gathering essential information from people
¦ Documentation of information
¦ Oracle development tools.

Desired Skills:

  • Oracle
  • HRMS
  • compensation
  • benefits
  • jad
  • session

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

