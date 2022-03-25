Analyst Developer

Key Job Responsibility

Facilitate Joint Analysis and Design (JAD) sessions, conduct business interviews and other information gathering techniques in order to determine business requirements

Analyze and document business requirements in consultation with users according to appropriate methodology and techniques

Design complex technical solutions in line with the Business requirements to ensure clarity and completeness of the solution quality implementation purposes

Determine and evaluate performance measures of the system to ensure optimal utilization

Scrub, manipulate, and load data from other sources into the oracle system to ensure accuracy and correctness of information

Test and implement technical solutions to ensure that the required standards and objectives are met

Oversee resources associated with the design, development, testing, and implementation phases of projects to ensure quality deliverables and assist in their growth

Provide training to relevant stakeholders to ensure they understand and can achieve optimal system utilization.

Minimum requirements & key competency

– 3 year National Diploma (NQF Level 6) in Information Technology

¦ 6 (six) years in an IT System development environment

¦ Knowledge of Oracle HRMS, Compensation and Benefits

¦ Primary Modules involved are Core HRMS, Employee/Manager Self Service, performance management, Absence Management, OTL, Payroll and Benefits Interfaces, Workflow, Approvals Management

¦ Oracle Development Tools

¦ System Development Lifecycle

¦ Oracle application knowledge (desirable)

¦ Information gathering from people

¦ Gathering essential information from people

¦ Documentation of information

¦ Oracle development tools.

Desired Skills:

Oracle

HRMS

compensation

benefits

jad

session

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position