Business Analyst

Mar 25, 2022

Business Analyst Role

Job Description

  • Working directly with the CEO and Managing Director and Head of Development in analysis of different aspects of the business.
  • Analysis, generating insights & driving impact across business, product, marketing and operational activities
  • Work with sales & marketing teams across the globe to support their go-to-market activities with analyses and insights
  • Build and maintain reports, dashboards, and metrics, in addition to monitoring the integrity and validity of the business data reporting
  • Work with product team to enhance B2B business growth by identifying key areas of improvement, scaling, and analyzing.
  • See beyond numbers and help to inform, influence, support, and execute our business decisions

Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Business Administration or related quantitative field or equivalent practical experience.
  • High level proficiency with Excel (pivot, v-lookup, charts) – advantage
  • Strong analytical, data mining and modelling skills.
  • Ability to work independently as well as in a team and manage multiple tasks simultaneously.
  • Experience translating analytics into business recommendations and considerations
  • Creative and proactive
  • Fast Learner
  • High level proficiency in BI Tools (Power BI, Looker, Tableau, YellowFin etc) – advantage

Desired Skills:

  • DASHBOARD
  • PIVOT
  • BI TOOLS
  • POWER BI
  • LOOKER
  • TABLEAU
  • Business analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position