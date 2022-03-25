Business Analyst Role
Job Description
- Working directly with the CEO and Managing Director and Head of Development in analysis of different aspects of the business.
- Analysis, generating insights & driving impact across business, product, marketing and operational activities
- Work with sales & marketing teams across the globe to support their go-to-market activities with analyses and insights
- Build and maintain reports, dashboards, and metrics, in addition to monitoring the integrity and validity of the business data reporting
- Work with product team to enhance B2B business growth by identifying key areas of improvement, scaling, and analyzing.
- See beyond numbers and help to inform, influence, support, and execute our business decisions
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Business Administration or related quantitative field or equivalent practical experience.
- High level proficiency with Excel (pivot, v-lookup, charts) – advantage
- Strong analytical, data mining and modelling skills.
- Ability to work independently as well as in a team and manage multiple tasks simultaneously.
- Experience translating analytics into business recommendations and considerations
- Creative and proactive
- Fast Learner
- High level proficiency in BI Tools (Power BI, Looker, Tableau, YellowFin etc) – advantage
Desired Skills:
- DASHBOARD
- PIVOT
- BI TOOLS
- POWER BI
- LOOKER
- TABLEAU
- Business analysis