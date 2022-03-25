Business Analyst- Data at BMW Group

Are you a Business Analyst with a strong focus on Data Analytics who wants to try something new and exciting? This role is 100% for you! My Prestigious Client is looking for a Business Analyst to join their fantastic team.

The ideal candidate should have:

5 years overall BA experience of which must be on custom developed solutions.Agile working experience (Mandatory)

Technical / Functional Skills Include:

Very good knowledge of data modelling, business intelligence, business analytics, process

Management, requirements engineering and confident handling of modelling tools

Solid knowledge of the entire software development process and the associated acceptance testing.

Excellent knowledge of AWS and Cloud solutions especially Cloud Data Hub

Experience with databases and database languages (SQL Lab) to analyses and validate existing requirements and concepts in detail.

Business process understanding

Knowledge of technical standards and tools such as XML, Jira or Confluence

In-Depth understanding of Agile Development Process and BIZ/DEV/OPS

Understanding of systems engineering concepts

Understanding of AWS Cloud Hosting Principles

The ability to conduct cost/benefit analysis

Business case development

Modelling techniques and method

Compiling of user and operational manuals

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Process and conceptual diagram documentation understanding.

Desired Skills:

Data modelling

SQL LAB

