Business Analyst- Data at BMW Group

Are you a Business Analyst with a strong focus on Data Analytics who wants to try something new and exciting? This role is 100% for you! My Prestigious Client is looking for a Business Analyst to join their fantastic team.
The ideal candidate should have:
- 5 years overall BA experience of which must be on custom developed solutions.Agile working experience (Mandatory)
Technical / Functional Skills Include:
- Very good knowledge of data modelling, business intelligence, business analytics, process
- Management, requirements engineering and confident handling of modelling tools
- Solid knowledge of the entire software development process and the associated acceptance testing.
- Excellent knowledge of AWS and Cloud solutions especially Cloud Data Hub
- Experience with databases and database languages (SQL Lab) to analyses and validate existing requirements and concepts in detail.
- Business process understanding
- Knowledge of technical standards and tools such as XML, Jira or Confluence
- In-Depth understanding of Agile Development Process and BIZ/DEV/OPS
- Understanding of systems engineering concepts
- Understanding of AWS Cloud Hosting Principles
- The ability to conduct cost/benefit analysis
- Business case development
- Modelling techniques and method
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
- Process and conceptual diagram documentation understanding.
Let us propel your career to greater heights
Apply today for more information 🙂
Desired Skills:
- Data modelling
- SQL LAB