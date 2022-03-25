Business Analyst- Data at BMW Group

Mar 25, 2022

Are you a Business Analyst with a strong focus on Data Analytics who wants to try something new and exciting? This role is 100% for you! My Prestigious Client is looking for a Business Analyst to join their fantastic team.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • 5 years overall BA experience of which must be on custom developed solutions.Agile working experience (Mandatory)

Technical / Functional Skills Include:

  • Very good knowledge of data modelling, business intelligence, business analytics, process
  • Management, requirements engineering and confident handling of modelling tools
  • Solid knowledge of the entire software development process and the associated acceptance testing.
  • Excellent knowledge of AWS and Cloud solutions especially Cloud Data Hub
  • Experience with databases and database languages (SQL Lab) to analyses and validate existing requirements and concepts in detail.
  • Business process understanding
  • Knowledge of technical standards and tools such as XML, Jira or Confluence
  • In-Depth understanding of Agile Development Process and BIZ/DEV/OPS
  • Understanding of systems engineering concepts
  • Understanding of AWS Cloud Hosting Principles
  • The ability to conduct cost/benefit analysis
  • Business case development
  • Modelling techniques and method
  • Compiling of user and operational manuals
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks
  • Process and conceptual diagram documentation understanding.

Desired Skills:

  • Data modelling
  • SQL LAB

