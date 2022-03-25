Data Analyst

Data analyst with the experience in insurance and investment reporting. The purpose of this role is to:

Interpret business reporting requirements

Analyse report data and map reporting fields to the relevant data sources

Design data vault models

Work closely with business analysts and developers to meet end user needs

Required skills:

Understanding Data modelling where data vault 2.0 experience is preferable

SQL

Business communication

Advanced excel

Diploma/Bachelor Degree (Information Systems; Statistics; Data or Computer Science; Engineering) or equivalent (preferred but not essential)

Functional experience in analytics, data visualisation or reporting

2-5 years of experience performing data analysis in a BI environment

Knowledge of and experience with reporting packages

Adept at queries, report writing and presenting findings for stakeholder use

Experience working with data in various data sources and databases

Demonstrated experience in handling large data sets and relational databases with proven SQL skills

Ability to comply to and manage data assets under strict governance framework

Experience in agile development desired

Ability to work with data profiling, data quality and reference data toolsets advantageous

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Business Intelligence Tools

SQL

data vault

data modelling

BI Reporting

