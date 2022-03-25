Data analyst with the experience in insurance and investment reporting. The purpose of this role is to:
- Interpret business reporting requirements
- Analyse report data and map reporting fields to the relevant data sources
- Design data vault models
- Work closely with business analysts and developers to meet end user needs
Required skills:
- Understanding Data modelling where data vault 2.0 experience is preferable
- SQL
- Business communication
-
Advanced excel
-
Diploma/Bachelor Degree (Information Systems; Statistics; Data or Computer Science; Engineering) or equivalent (preferred but not essential)
- Functional experience in analytics, data visualisation or reporting
- 2-5 years of experience performing data analysis in a BI environment
- Knowledge of and experience with reporting packages
- Adept at queries, report writing and presenting findings for stakeholder use
- Experience working with data in various data sources and databases
- Demonstrated experience in handling large data sets and relational databases with proven SQL skills
- Ability to comply to and manage data assets under strict governance framework
- Experience in agile development desired
- Ability to work with data profiling, data quality and reference data toolsets advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- Business Intelligence Tools
- SQL
- data vault
- data modelling
- BI Reporting