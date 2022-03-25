Data Analyst

Mar 25, 2022

Data analyst with the experience in insurance and investment reporting. The purpose of this role is to:

  • Interpret business reporting requirements
  • Analyse report data and map reporting fields to the relevant data sources
  • Design data vault models
  • Work closely with business analysts and developers to meet end user needs

Required skills:

  • Understanding Data modelling where data vault 2.0 experience is preferable
  • SQL
  • Business communication

  • Advanced excel

  • Diploma/Bachelor Degree (Information Systems; Statistics; Data or Computer Science; Engineering) or equivalent (preferred but not essential)

  • Functional experience in analytics, data visualisation or reporting
  • 2-5 years of experience performing data analysis in a BI environment
  • Knowledge of and experience with reporting packages
  • Adept at queries, report writing and presenting findings for stakeholder use
  • Experience working with data in various data sources and databases
  • Demonstrated experience in handling large data sets and relational databases with proven SQL skills
  • Ability to comply to and manage data assets under strict governance framework
  • Experience in agile development desired
  • Ability to work with data profiling, data quality and reference data toolsets advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Data Analysis
  • Business Intelligence Tools
  • SQL
  • data vault
  • data modelling
  • BI Reporting

