Data Engineer

Join the team responsible for managed data solutions are used by most of the large, corporate and global companies in South Africa.

Functional Knowledge:

Relational and non-relational database foundational knowledge

Data integration concepts and terms

Software and data engineering knowledge (Python, Scala, Shell scripting, JavaScript, Firebase)

Cloud data streaming knowledge (Kafka, Sqoop, Pub-Sub based models/ services, Redis, RabbitMQ, Airflow, Beam, Cloud DataFlow, Apache Arrow, Apache Arrow Flight, Apache Iceberg)

Data ops CI/CD

Cloud deployment best practises; Cloud computing and platform management (GCP, Azure, AWS, etc.)

Responsibilities:

Build data integration pipelines used to move data between databases, file systems & other locations while tracking data quality according to measures set by data owner.

Provide data support for specialized data centric services we provide to grow our data maturity:

This includes but are not limited to: Data modelling, database design, data quality assessments, data format conversion, data transformation, data tool selection.

Enable big data engineering by creating and managing code and tools created to efficiently obtain and move vast amounts of data between file systems and/or databases while ensuring data integrity.

Support ETL/ELT processes and data ingestion for exploratory data analysis and solution development.

Desired Skills:

Cloud

AWS

ETL

Data modelling

Azure

Google Cloud Platform

GCP

kafka

python

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position