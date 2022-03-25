Data Engineer

Join the team responsible for managed data solutions are used by most of the large, corporate and global companies in South Africa.
Functional Knowledge:
- Relational and non-relational database foundational knowledge
- Data integration concepts and terms
- Software and data engineering knowledge (Python, Scala, Shell scripting, JavaScript, Firebase)
- Cloud data streaming knowledge (Kafka, Sqoop, Pub-Sub based models/ services, Redis, RabbitMQ, Airflow, Beam, Cloud DataFlow, Apache Arrow, Apache Arrow Flight, Apache Iceberg)
- Data ops CI/CD
- Cloud deployment best practises; Cloud computing and platform management (GCP, Azure, AWS, etc.)
Responsibilities:
- Build data integration pipelines used to move data between databases, file systems & other locations while tracking data quality according to measures set by data owner.
- Provide data support for specialized data centric services we provide to grow our data maturity:
- This includes but are not limited to: Data modelling, database design, data quality assessments, data format conversion, data transformation, data tool selection.
- Enable big data engineering by creating and managing code and tools created to efficiently obtain and move vast amounts of data between file systems and/or databases while ensuring data integrity.
- Support ETL/ELT processes and data ingestion for exploratory data analysis and solution development.
Desired Skills:
- Cloud
- AWS
- ETL
- Data modelling
- Azure
- Google Cloud Platform
- GCP
- kafka
- python
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma