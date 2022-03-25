Data Engineer

Mar 25, 2022

Join the team responsible for managed data solutions are used by most of the large, corporate and global companies in South Africa.

Functional Knowledge:

  • Relational and non-relational database foundational knowledge
  • Data integration concepts and terms
  • Software and data engineering knowledge (Python, Scala, Shell scripting, JavaScript, Firebase)
  • Cloud data streaming knowledge (Kafka, Sqoop, Pub-Sub based models/ services, Redis, RabbitMQ, Airflow, Beam, Cloud DataFlow, Apache Arrow, Apache Arrow Flight, Apache Iceberg)
  • Data ops CI/CD
  • Cloud deployment best practises; Cloud computing and platform management (GCP, Azure, AWS, etc.)

Responsibilities:

  • Build data integration pipelines used to move data between databases, file systems & other locations while tracking data quality according to measures set by data owner.
  • Provide data support for specialized data centric services we provide to grow our data maturity:
  • This includes but are not limited to: Data modelling, database design, data quality assessments, data format conversion, data transformation, data tool selection.
  • Enable big data engineering by creating and managing code and tools created to efficiently obtain and move vast amounts of data between file systems and/or databases while ensuring data integrity.
  • Support ETL/ELT processes and data ingestion for exploratory data analysis and solution development.

Desired Skills:

  • Cloud
  • AWS
  • ETL
  • Data modelling
  • Azure
  • Google Cloud Platform
  • GCP
  • kafka
  • python

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

