Desktop Support Technician at Parvana Recruitment

Role Responsibilities:

Installing and configuring computer hardware, software, systems, networks, printers and scanners.

Monitoring and maintaining computer systems with latest updates, virus and malware definitions etc.

Providing technical support across the company.

Responding in a timely manner to service issues and requests.

Recording technical issues and solutions in logs.

Repairing and replacing equipment as necessary.

Testing new technology.

Adhering and enforcing strict security policies across the business.

Possibly training staff with the use of self help videos, emails or in person.

Maintaining the stock and inventory register.

Following the correct procurement procedures.

Helping create technical documentation, procedures and manuals.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT Degree or CompTIA certificates (eg. IT fundamentals; A+; Linux+, etc.)

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Proven work experience as a Desktop Support Engineer, Technical Support Engineer or similar role.

Hands-on experience with Windows and Linux.

Working knowledge of office automation products and computer peripherals, like printers and scanners.

Knowledge of network security practises and anti-virus programs.

Knowledge of softphone configuration, split tunneling, hardening standards, etc.

Ability to perform remote troubleshooting and provide clear instructions.

Excellent problem-solving and multitasking skills.

Customer-oriented attitude.

Ability to work under pressure.

