IT Support at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Tier 3 IT Support Engineer to join them on a permanent basis

All applicants need to be fully vaccinated

Responsibilities

Install, configure, monitor, and maintain Backups and DR environment

Monitor, investigate, and remediate all security threats from multiple sources

Takes ownership of all assigned project work

Executes all project work according to targets

Resolves all service requests according to SLA

Install, configure, monitor, and maintain IT infrastructure

Reviews and recommends infrastructure specs

Attends meetings and updates documentation

Supports Tier 1 and Tier 2 Engineers

Qualifications and experience

MCSE: Core Infrastructure / Cloud / Productivity, Azure, O365 or similar qualifications

Certifications in CyberSecurity, Linux, Enterprise Backup Solutions, Vulnerability Management Solutions, AV / EDR also an advantage

6-10 years’ experience in a Tier 2 / 3 Server Support Engineer environment preferably in a medium to large enterprise

Experience implementing and securing Azure solutions

Experience implementing and securing O365 applications (Office, Exchange, Teams, OneDrive, SharePoint Online, Power BI)

Implementing, monitoring and remediating Enterprise Cybersecurity solutions (Firewalls/SIEM/MDR/CIS)

Implementing, monitoring and remediating Enterprise Vulnerability Management Solutions

Implementing and supporting Enterprise Hardware (Servers, SAN’s, tape libraries, etc.)

Implementing, supporting, and securing Operating Systems (Windows Server and Desktop, Linux Servers, Android, and iOS)

Implementing and supporting enterprise networks (AD, HYPER-V, DHCP, DNS, WSUS, and ADFS)

Implementing, supporting, and testing enterprise backups and disaster recovery

Implementing and supporting enterprise voice and Contact Centre Solutions

Ability to prioritize and work under pressure

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

