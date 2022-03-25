IT Support at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Tier 3 IT Support Engineer to join them on a permanent basis
IT
All applicants need to be fully vaccinated
Responsibilities
- Install, configure, monitor, and maintain Backups and DR environment
- Monitor, investigate, and remediate all security threats from multiple sources
- Takes ownership of all assigned project work
- Executes all project work according to targets
- Resolves all service requests according to SLA
- Install, configure, monitor, and maintain IT infrastructure
- Reviews and recommends infrastructure specs
- Attends meetings and updates documentation
- Supports Tier 1 and Tier 2 Engineers
Qualifications and experience
- MCSE: Core Infrastructure / Cloud / Productivity, Azure, O365 or similar qualifications
- Certifications in CyberSecurity, Linux, Enterprise Backup Solutions, Vulnerability Management Solutions, AV / EDR also an advantage
- 6-10 years’ experience in a Tier 2 / 3 Server Support Engineer environment preferably in a medium to large enterprise
- Experience implementing and securing Azure solutions
- Experience implementing and securing O365 applications (Office, Exchange, Teams, OneDrive, SharePoint Online, Power BI)
- Implementing, monitoring and remediating Enterprise Cybersecurity solutions (Firewalls/SIEM/MDR/CIS)
- Implementing, monitoring and remediating Enterprise Vulnerability Management Solutions
- Implementing and supporting Enterprise Hardware (Servers, SAN’s, tape libraries, etc.)
- Implementing, supporting, and securing Operating Systems (Windows Server and Desktop, Linux Servers, Android, and iOS)
- Implementing and supporting enterprise networks (AD, HYPER-V, DHCP, DNS, WSUS, and ADFS)
- Implementing, supporting, and testing enterprise backups and disaster recovery
- Implementing and supporting enterprise voice and Contact Centre Solutions
- Ability to prioritize and work under pressure
